Which fast RC car is best?

Remote control cars are more powerful than ever. With advancements in manufacturing and battery technology, you don’t need to be a mechanic to get a fast RC car right off the shelf. Whether you’re looking to scramble rocks, rallycross muddy terrain or gap your friends on the drag strip, there’s a fast RC car out there for everyone.

The best RC car for speed is the ARRMA Typhon 6S BLX 4WD RTR Speed RC Buggy.

What to know before you buy a fast RC car

What makes an RC car go fast?

Just like real cars, a remote control car’s speed is dependent on a number of factors. These are primarily motor power, battery output, tires, weight and engineering. You want to make sure the maximum amount of power is being delivered as efficiently as possible to the wheels. The heavier your car, the more power you need to move it, and you want to make sure that none of that power is lost when the rubber hits the road or dirt.

How fast can RC cars go?

RC cars have gotten blisteringly fast, now capable of regular motor vehicle highway speeds. Most RC cars top out at around 50 miles per hour, but there are some on the market that push 70 or even 100 miles per hour under optimal conditions.

Types of RC cars

Which RC car you choose ultimately comes down to your personal taste, as there’s a fast model for every kind. If you want something more realistic, look for your favorite replica or scale model car. These street cars are best used on asphalt. If realism isn’t your thing, there are many buggy designs that use huge tires to put down some impressive numbers on dirt and pavement. There are also RC trucks, like monster trucks or desert racers, that can conquer gravel with their higher ground clearance.

How to drive an RC car

RC cars are controlled by handheld transmitters. Nowadays, almost every model favors a pistol-grip radio control. With these, your throttle is a trigger mechanism. You turn the car with a wheel dial above the handle. Stick transmitters are still out there, too. These old-school controllers use two joysticks that you manipulate with your thumbs to modulate speed and direction.

What to look for in a quality fast RC car

Power source

Remote control cars can either be powered by electricity or gasoline (these are called nitro). Electric cars are more common and use a rechargeable battery for power. They require the least maintenance and are good for all ages and home use.

Nitro cars use fuel. These sound awesome but can be smelly. Fuel allows you to run for much longer without waiting on a charger. Nitro cars, however, require intensive care to preserve the motor and cost more initially.

Electric motors

Brushed: These motors are the cheapest and most durable against rugged terrain. They have conductive brushes that work to power the car. Due to this friction-based design, brushed motors are a little less efficient and the components can wear down, requiring replacement after intensive use.

Brushless: As the name suggests, these motors don’t use brushes for power. Instead, they distribute power through external components using a rotor, coils and an electronic drive. Because of this configuration, they don’t require eventual replacement like a brushed motor and let your car go much faster. Look for a brushless motor if you’re trying to go fast, just be ready to pay more.

KV and turns

KV stands for kilovolts. This number measures your car’s power output. The higher the number (in the thousands), the higher the rpm and thus the higher the horsepower.

“T” stands for turns, which is a mechanical measurement of how the motor is constructed. Think of “t” like torque. A low “t” (2-4.5t) means your car will have more top-end power. A high “t” limits rpm but helps with offroading (8.5-21.5) and overpowering tough surfaces.

Battery

Your battery is everything when it comes to speed. You’ll want to optimize this component when you purchase your fast RC car. There are two kinds of batteries:

Ni-Mh: Ni-Mh are made from nickel and are the safer, more affordable option. These are more efficient but don’t put down as much power.

LiPo: LiPo are advanced lithium batteries. They retain their charge when not in use, unlike Ni-Mh batteries. They’re much more powerful and efficient but can be dangerous if handled incorrectly.

How much you can expect to spend on a fast RC car

Speed can get expensive, and a quality record-setter is going to set you back a couple hundred. Expect any RC car that exceeds 50 miles per hour to start at $400 and go up from there.

Fast RC car FAQ

What kind of tires should my car have?

A. Which tires you choose depends on the surface you’ll be driving on. Use slicks if you’ll be driving on smooth surfaces like asphalt. Spiked tires give extra grip for dirt and mud. Mini pins work best on carpet and mini spikes are a great all-around tire. When purchasing extra tires (which you should — they wear fast), make sure you check your wheel diameter against the scale of your car (1:8 or 1:10) and buy accordingly.

Are fast RC cars dangerous?

A. Like any hunk of metal traveling at excessive speeds, RC cars can be a safety hazard. Make sure any child drives in an appropriate area with supervision. For nitro cars, exercise caution, as the fuel is flammable. For lithium battery electric cars, store them away from flammable materials and keep them out of extreme temperatures.

What’s the best fast RC car to buy?

Top fast RC car

ARRMA Typhon 6S BLX 4WD RTR Speed RC Buggy

What you need to know: Arrma’s buggy will set local land speed records among friends, reaching a whopping 70+ miles per hour.

What you’ll love: The car uses a 2,050 KV brushless motor and high-quality Spektrum Firma electronics. The suspension is dialed in for safety and rigidity under duress. Its design accommodates a pinion to increase top speed. This car is best for experienced RC drivers who also like to modify their cars.

What you should consider: You need to purchase a battery and charger separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fast RC car for the money

Traxxas Slash 4X4 RTR 1/10 Scale Short Course Racing Truck

What you need to know: Traverse rugged terrain with this rapid race truck from a trusted RC brand.

What you’ll love: With three pinion options, you can achieve speeds of over 60 miles per hour using this truck’s powerful brushless motor. Its internals are waterproof, making it perfect for outdoor use. First-timers will love its training mode that limits power so you can ease into taming Traxxas’ wild beast.

What you should consider: You need to purchase your own battery and charger and the proper pinion to get the most out of this car.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JLB Racing Cheetah 21101 RC Car

What you need to know: With huge wheels and an advanced suspension set up, this speed demon can crawl rocks and set the track ablaze.

What you’ll love: Everything from the chassis to the shocks are set up to absorb impacts and improve the durability of this buggy. Users love taking this model off jumps or offroad again and again. The car uses a high-end lithium battery and a 2,500 KV motor to deliver awesome power at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.

What you should consider: The battery has a long charge time of 4-5 hours for just 20 minutes of use, but it comes with the car.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.