Although the show’s last season was controversial, Game of Thrones is still a wildly popular show with an enormous fan base. The TV series is based on the popular book series by George R. R. Martin and ran for eight seasons. If you know someone who loves Game of Thrones, a Game of Thrones gift may be the best thing you could get them.

Game of Thrones gifts

Game of Thrones gifts for her

Game of Thrones Sculpted Dragon Egg Candles

These small dragon egg candles are the perfect gift for Daenerys Targaryen fans. This set comes with a green, red and gold egg, each of which is about half the size of a fist. There are a few reports of the eggs getting scuffed during shipping, so you may want to inspect the packaging before gifting them. Still, most fans won’t mind a minor scuff on these well-crafted, scaled eggs.

HBO Game of Thrones Targaryen Mini Backpack

This high-quality Targaryen Mini Backpack is ideal for carrying a laptop or using as a purse. This bag features adjustable straps, an inner pocket with a zipper and two extra compartments on the inside. The Targaryen logo and chain on the front are well-made and the leather around the logo has a dragon-scale design that perfectly fits the bag’s theme.

Dracarys Game of Thrones Shirt

This stylish women’s shirt features a fun take on the Adidas logo. There are four patterns to choose from, including vibrant floral prints against a white or gray shirt, and a white logo against a black or gray shirt. The tag tears away and the shirt is made of 100% soft cotton, making it incredibly comfortable.

Game of Thrones gifts for him

I Drink and I Know Things 17-Ounce Beer Glass

Tyrion Lannister is a fan-favorite, and “I drink and I know things” is likely one of the most quoted lines from the Game of Thrones series. This thick, 17-ounce drinking glass comes with a bottle opener that resembles Tyrion’s hand of the queen pin.

Hodor Doorstop

If you’re looking for a great Game of Thrones gag gift, look no further than this 3D-printed Hodor doorstep. Hodor is a popular character from the series who, among other things, is known for a famous scene in which he holds the door. This hilarious doorstop comes in black, gold and silver and ships with two adhesive pads to accommodate various floor surfaces.

Father of Dragons Dad Shirt

This customizable shirt is ideal for dads that love Daenerys Targaryen. The Father of Dragons Dad Shirt comes in ten different colors and is made of either 100% cotton or a polyester and cotton mix, depending on what color you choose. The shirt features up to three baby dragons with their kids’ names underneath them.

Game of Thrones games

Game of Thrones Catan Board Game

Fans of “Settlers of Catan” and Game of Thrones will love this board game. You can play the regular Catan board game with this unique set or try the original Brotherhood of the Watch scenario that brings an entirely new dynamic to the game. The Brotherhood of the Watch scenario doesn’t require prior Game of Thrones knowledge to play through, but the added context will make it even more fun.

Game of Thrones Monopoly

Monopoly has been reimagined hundreds of times, and many dedicated players enjoy collecting the unique versions of the game. Whether your friend or family member collects Monopoly sets or just loves Game of Thrones, this board game is sure to put a smile on their face. The game pieces are inspired by the sigils of the major houses from the series, and the spaces on the board represent well-known locations from Game of Thrones. The Game of Thrones Monopoly set even has an iron throne that holds your cards and plays the theme song from the show.

Game of Thrones Risk

This comprehensive risk set includes seven different maps that are fully customized to represent various territories from the Game of Thrones series, such as Essos and Westeros. Whether or not you’re familiar with the Game of Thrones show, you’ll enjoy playing through the unique and strategic scenarios included. This game is certainly on the higher end of the price spectrum, but more than 650 pieces are included, and each army has its own unique pieces that represent the various armies.

Other Game of Thrones gifts

A Game of Thrones Paperback Book Collection

If the person you’re shopping for often talks about wanting to read the books the show is based on, you can give them the chance to finally do it with this incredible gift. This collection contains the paperback edition of each of the books that have been released so far, and many fans feel they are better than the television series.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series (Collector’s Edition/Blu-Ray)

For Game of Thrones fans who liked all eight seasons, there likely isn’t a better gift than this Blu-ray collection. This set has all eight seasons in a wooden case with leather binding. There is a window on the front of the case that allows you to see the gorgeous Blu-rays inside, each of which depicts a different work of art. When all eight Blu-rays are in the container, they form a collage that looks truly incredible. This impressive Blu-ray collection has virtually no negative reviews for the product itself, although there are many complaints directed toward the controversial season eight.

