Which Google Nest thermostat is best?

It can be a battle to get the temperature in your house to a comfortable level for everyone. But even when a compromise is reached, someone has to get up and change the setting on the thermostat. That usually results in another argument over whose turn it is.

However, there is an easier solution to all of those scenarios. If you connect a Google Nest thermostat to your home’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, you can control all the settings from your mobile phone. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is even smart enough to learn which temperature you prefer.

What to know before you buy a Google Nest thermostat

There is no touchscreen

Unlike most other thermostats, a Google Nest thermostat doesn’t have a touchscreen or buttons to change the settings. Instead, you use the touch bar on the thermostat’s right side. As you swipe up or down, the temperature is indicated on the front. You simply tap on the touch bar at your selected temperature to confirm it.

Once enabled, the time on the front display will indicate roughly how long it will take for the room to reach the desired temperature.

It might not work with your HVAC system

Google tries its best to make products compatible with as many systems as possible, but it’s impractical to accommodate everything. So, while the Nest thermostat is compatible with most HVAC systems, there are some it won’t match. For example, it won’t work with systems that use wired remote sensors, high impedance systems or micro-controller-based systems without a common wire.

It needs constant power

To use the Nest thermostat in your home, it must be connected to a constant power supply. This can either be the hardwiring of your HVAC system or a supplementary source. It can also operate on two alkaline batteries as a backup.

Additionally, consider that the thermostat works best with a stable Wi-Fi connection. It can still operate when offline, but then you won’t be able to use the smart functions. Essentially, it will become a regular thermostat that can only change the temperature.

What to look for in a quality Google Nest thermostat

It learns your behavior

When you first get your thermostat, it doesn’t know how warm or cool you like the temperature, but it’s willing to learn. And the more you use it, the better it understands your temperature preferences. After about a week’s use, the Nest thermostat will know enough about your behavior to automatically adjust the temperature when you’re home and again when you’re out.

Cost-efficient and eco-friendly

The Nest thermostat not only regulates the temperature when you’re not there, but saves you a lot of money and energy. By reducing the consumption for specific scenarios, Google says that U.S customers save about 10%-12% on their heating bills and about 15% on their cooling bills. Calculating the monetary value means you can save about $130-$150 a year.

Different colors to suit the decor

Traditional thermostats are typically only available in the cream color that has been used for decades. This can be an eyesore if it doesn’t fit in with your decor or wall color. The Google Nest thermostat is available in four colors, including white, sand and charcoal. The Learning thermostat is available in seven colors, including copper, brass and mirror black.

How much you can expect to spend on a Google Nest thermostat

The price of a Nest thermostat depends on the model and its capabilities. At the most basic, a Nest thermostat can retail for $110-$130. The more complex models, such as the Learning thermostat, retail for $230-$250.

Google Nest thermostat FAQ

Can the Nest thermostat detect problems?

A. Yes, it can send you a notification if the HVAC system isn’t working as it should. This can save you money in the long run, as you can get it fixed before it becomes a bigger problem. The Nest can also send you reminders when it is time to change the filters.

Do you need a Google Nest thermostat in every room?

A. The short answer is no, but that also depends on the HVAC system you have. If you have a central system that regulates the whole house, you only need one. However, if your system has multizone heating or cooling, you can install a thermostat for each zone.

What’s the best Google Nest Thermostat to buy?

Top Google Nest Thermostat

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

What you need to know: The Learning model programs itself according to how you use it, and it makes sure that your home is always at the right temperature.

What you’ll love: It has an Auto-Schedule function and Home/Away assist that automatically comes on when you are home or switches off when the house is empty. By using the Nest mobile app, you can control it from anywhere.

What you should consider: If you are unsure about the wiring, get a professional to install it. Some users said the thermostat failed after they installed it themselves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Google Nest Thermostat for the money

Google Nest Smart Thermostat

What you need to know: Like most Nest thermostats, the basic model also turns down the temperature automatically when nobody is home.

What you’ll love: While it doesn’t have an Auto-Schedule function, it is programmable and controllable through the Google Home mobile app.

What you should consider: It is designed to work without the continuous power of a C-wire in most homes, but depending on your HVAC system, you might need a compatible power accessory.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Google Nest Temperature Sensor 3 Pack

What you need to know: If you already have a Nest thermostat, you might want to add a few sensors to your house. The sensors tell the thermostat what the temperature in the room is so that it can be adjusted if needed.

What you’ll love: Ideally for houses that have multizone HVAC systems, the sensors are a great way to regulate the temperature in specific rooms. For example, it’s an excellent method for setting the right warmth in a baby’s room.

What you should consider: Only six sensors can be connected to one Google Nest thermostat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.