Which hat for crabbing is best?

Crabbing, like any type of fishing, requires patience and time outdoors in pursuit of your quarry. To work comfortably, you will need a suitable hat that will keep you cool and dry no matter how many hours you spend near the water.

The EINSKEY Sun Hat for Men/Women is a unisex option that features a wide brim a chin strap and an adjustable elastic head strap. It allows for a snug, custom fit and will keep you cool with its generous ventilation and lightweight material.

What to know before you buy a hat for crabbing

What is crabbing?

Crabbing, to put it simply, is the act of harvesting crabs from a body of water. This can be done using a trap or simply a piece of bait attached to a fishing line that can be reeled back in after attracting a crab or two. After being pulled in, any crabs attracted to the bait or stuck in the trap are collected and the trap can be sent back into the water.

Weather considerations

Crabbing takes time, which means that when you’re doing it you will be at the mercy of the elements. Sunlight, wind, rain or snow may all be experienced depending on the time of year you are crabbing. Because of this, it’s important to dress appropriately to prevent everything from sunburn to frostbite which, under the right circumstances, can both be possible at the same time. You will likely want to invest in multiple hats in different configurations to provide you with the best choice for a multitude of different conditions.

Material

Hats suitable for crabbing come in many different materials. Consider the conditions that you will be crabbing in to select the one that will keep you most comfortable while you’re outdoors. Some materials excel at wicking away sweat on hot days, while others may be waterproof, allowing you to remain dry under wet or rainy conditions. Thick, heavy hats are more rugged but may prove to be too hot in some climates.

What to look for in a quality hat for crabbing

Brim

Select a hat with a wide brim that will keep the sun out of your eyes from all angles. Baseball caps provide shade directly over your eyes and only if you’re facing in the right direction. A hat with a wide brim will protect your entire face, ears and part of your neck from excessive sun exposure.

Ventilation

A hat with good ventilation is recommended under sunny or hot conditions. Heat can quickly build up under a hat in direct sunlight, and a sweat-soaked hat can become heavy and uncomfortable. If you don’t have hair, look for a hat with vents on the side to prevent sunlight from reaching your scalp.

Waterproof

A waterproof hat will keep your head dry in rainy weather. Waterproof material will also prevent the hat from becoming saturated, heavy and floppy.

Chinstrap

Select a hat for crabbing with a chinstrap. This will help prevent you from losing the hat if it gets blown off due to windy conditions. A chinstrap is especially helpful if you are crabbing from a boat or on a dock where your hat may be blown into the water and sink before it can be recovered.

Neck flap

In addition to a wide brim, you may wish to choose a hat with a neck flap. This extra material hangs on the back of the hat and protects the back of your neck, often exposed to consistent sun, from burning and overheating. Some hats allow you to remove the neck flap if you prefer not to wear it.

Ponytail hole

People with long hair will likely appreciate a hat that features a ponytail hole. This opening on the back of the hat allows the wearer to pull their hair through it for a more comfortable fit.

Aesthetics

With such a wide range of hats available, it’s easy to find one in a color and design that you like. Some wearers may opt for camouflage or muted colors to avoid scaring off wildlife, while others may prefer a brightly colored hat that is easy to see on the water.

Bug net

Some hats feature netting that hangs from the brim to completely cover your face and head. In locations with persistent insects, a bug net can make the difference between a fruitful day of crabbing and an immediate surrender to swarms of biting flies or mosquitoes.

How much you can expect to spend on a hat for crabbing

Fishing hats that are ideal for crabbing can be purchased for $15-$50, with more expensive models usually having more features and more rugged construction.

Hat for crabbing FAQ

Will the color of my hat scare crabs away?

A. Unlike fish, which tend to be cautious and particular, crabs are unlikely to be deterred from approaching traps and bait by what you’re wearing. Because crabs are bottom feeders, they generally pay little mind to what may be happening on the surface.

Do I really need a hat for crabbing?

A. The act of crabbing itself does not require headgear, but time spent outdoors, especially near or on the water, will subject your face and skin to harsh elements even on mild days. Wearing a protective hat will allow you to spend more time comfortably crabbing and far less time addressing the day’s sunburn when you return.

Are there hats specifically made for crabbing?

A. Not really. However, because crabbing and fishing are similar sports that take place under the same circumstances, there are hundreds of fishing hats available that are just as applicable to other waterside activities.

What are the best hats for crabbing to buy?

Top hat for crabbing

EINSKEY Sun Hat for Men/Women

What you need to know: This hat features a wide brim and great ventilation.

What you’ll love: With its water-resistant polyester material and wide brim, this hat is great for wet days on the water. It features a chinstrap as well as an adjustable elastic headband for a snug fit. It is available in many neutral colors.

What you should consider: The large vents on the side of this hat still allow sun to shine through, which may not provide enough protection for people without a full head of hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hat for crabbing for the money

Ddyoutdoor 07-281 Fashion Summer Outdoor Sun Protection Fishing Cap

What you need to know: This hat provides full face and neck protection.

What you’ll love: With its removable flaps and optional full facial coverage, this hat provides excellent protection from the sun in all directions. It is available in five colors.

What you should consider: This hat is very thin and is not suitable for use in heavy rain or in cold conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Muryobao Women’s Ponytail Fishing Hat

What you need to know: This hat is available in many colors and features a ponytail hole for long hair.

What you’ll love: Not just for women, anyone with long hair will appreciate the option to pass it through the back of this hat for a better fit. Available in 14 colors, this hat is great for those who want to keep the sun off their face while crabbing.

What you should consider: These hats run small and may not fit some users appropriately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

