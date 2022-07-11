Which jute rug is best?

There’s no better way to tie a room together than with an all-natural jute rug. Jute is an inexpensive and high-quality fiber that can complement rustic, traditional and modern home decor. Whether kept in its natural earthy hue or dyed with vibrant patterns, a jute rug can tie a home together with its practicality and flattering style.

RV Home Decor’s 100% Natural Jute Rug is made entirely of jute fiber. This rug is reversible and can be placed by itself or layered to your aesthetic preference. It comes in multiple dimensions or can be custom ordered to fit any room perfectly.

What to know before you buy a jute rug

What is jute?

Jute is an inexpensive fiber that is both sturdy and biodegradable. The jute plant these rugs are made from only takes 4-6 months to grow and requires little effort to care for. The plant and its efficient production make a jute rug an inexpensive and eco-friendly option.

Texture

Jute rugs are not made for comfort, and the fibers are scratchy unless mixed with soft materials such as wool, cotton or chenille. These eco-friendly rugs are soft enough to be walked on barefoot but are rough compared to other natural and synthetic carpets. The natural texture repels water, making these rugs great as doormats for entryways.

Style

Naturally, jute fibers are a neutral brown shade, making them fit for any household theme. Some are bleached to be a lighter color but most are a sandy beige. These rugs are stylish on their own but can also be placed as the base in a pile of rugs.

Cons

Although easy to clean due to their neutral color and flatweave nature, these rugs have qualities you should be aware of. This fiber is notoriously slippery, and it will not be stationary if placed on a hard surface. You can fix this by pinning it under furniture or purchasing non-slip backing (a rug pad or tape should suffice).

100% jute rugs are prone to shedding tiny fibers that appear dust-like. The “jute dust” often collects underneath the fabric and is easy to clean up with routine vacuuming.

What to look for in a quality jute rug

Non-slip backing

Being naturally slippery, most jute rugs are made with a non-slip backing or have an additional rug pad available. Make sure you don’t purchase a non-slip rug pad that’s the same size as your rug, even if the seller recommends it. Your pad should be 1 inch smaller than your rug on all sides so it doesn’t peek out the sides and potentially trip someone.

A quality rug pad not only keeps your carpet in place, but it reduces wear and tear on the rug that causes shedding. It makes vacuuming much easier and keeps your rug from scratching wooden floors.

Weave

If you want a rug that’s easily maintained, you want a tight-weave style of jute. Looser weaves can be pulled apart by vacuums and are more prone to fraying and shedding, impeding the quality as the jute rug ages.

Never use a vacuum with a beater bar or the rotating brush unless your rug specifies otherwise. Cheap vacuums don’t have beater bars and more advanced vacuums may have a removable one or a button to disable it while in use.

Avoiding false markups

It’s important to remember that jute is a cheap material that’s quickly grown and easily produced. A pricey 100% jute rug is not necessarily better quality — it’s likely being marked up for the brand name.

How much you can expect to spend on jute rug

Standard-size jute rugs cost $50-$350, on average. If other materials such as wool, cotton and chenille are mixed in, the rug price may increase significantly.

Jute rug FAQ

Are jute rugs high-maintenance?

A. Jute rugs are low-maintenance and can be cleaned by a quick vacuum (without the beater brush) or shaking them out. You should wash them with warm water and detergent occasionally, as you would with any other rug.

Can jute rugs get wet?

A. Jute rugs are naturally water-resistant, meaning they repel water. The water-resistant fibers also push away dirt and dust, preventing buildup in your home.

How do you get bad smells out of a jute rug?

A. If an unpleasant smell is wafting from your ute rug, you can use baking soda to neutralize it. Sprinkle a thin layer over the rug and let it sit for at least 15 minutes before vacuuming. If the smell persists, sprinkle another layer and let it sit overnight.

What’s the best jute rug to buy?

Top jute rug

RV Home Decor 100% Natural Jute Rug

What you need to know: This is a rectangular handmade rug in a natural shade of beige.

What you’ll love: It’s handwoven and eco-friendly, constructed from 100% natural jute fiber. It’s reversible and can be used in high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas.

What you should consider: There are creases in the material from shipping, but they’ll flatten over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top jute rug for the money

nuLOOM Eleonora Farmhouse Bordered Jute Area Rug

What you need to know: This nuLoom jute rug offers a modern style with a bordered design.

What you’ll love: This rug comes in either a rectangle, circle or square shape with a 0.3-inch pile height. The rug can be used outdoors or inside your living room, bedroom or dining room.

What you should consider: You’ll need to purchase a rug pad.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Dhurrie World Natural Jute Scalloped Rug

What you need to know: This is a handmade jute rug with scalloped edges.

What you’ll love: This rug can be added to your living room, bedroom or hallway and can withstand heavy foot traffic. It’s 100% natural jute, making the product eco-friendly and sustainable.

What you should consider: The rug arrives creased from shipping, but this will go away.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

