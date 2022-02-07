Which plush bathrobe is best?

For the coziest bathrobe around, opt for a plush bathrobe made of fleece. Plush fleece has a velvety smooth finish and is super-soft on the skin. Plus, the material is warm and thick, making it suitable for wear in colder seasons.

Made from 100% polyester fibers, plush bathrobes won’t shrink in the wash like cotton robes, and they last a long time. If you’re looking for an ultra-soft bathrobe with pockets, the Simplicity Unisex Luxurious Plush Kimono Bathrobe with Side Pockets is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a plush bathrobe

Material

Plush bathrobes are generally made from fleece. The fleece pile is densely packed, giving plush bathrobes a luxurious feel. Plush fleece is thicker and heavier than other fleece types. While the material is water-resistant, it won’t absorb excess moisture like cotton robes, so be sure to dry yourself well with a towel before slipping on your robe.

Size

While unisex sizing is available from select manufacturers, most plush bathrobes are sold in men’s, women’s or children’s sizing. However, there is no standard sizing for bathrobes. For instance, a women’s size small in one brand may fit differently from a women’s size small in another brand. For an accurate fit, it’s always best to take your measurements and compare it to the manufacturer’s size chart. Some brands only offer a one-size-fits-all option.

Length

Plush bathrobes come in a variety of lengths, and the longer the robe, the more warmth it will provide. Short fleece bathrobes hit just above the knee, while mid-length ones fall just below the knee. The most common length for plush bathrobes is mid-calf length. Full-length ones fall to the ankle. Consider your height when choosing a length for a plush bathrobe.

Sleeves

Because plush bathrobes are designed to be warm, most feature long sleeves. Sleeves on bathrobes tend to be on the longer side for a cozy fit and are designed to be rolled up to your liking. Since fleece doesn’t shrink in the wash, be sure the sleeve length isn’t too long for your arm length.

What to look for in a quality plush bathrobe

Hoods

One of the coziest features that select plush bathrobes offer is a hood. Hoods provide both comfort and warmth, especially on colder days. Hoods are generally loose and roomy on fleece bathrobes. You don’t want a tight hood that pulls up the hem of your robe when you put it on. Hoods can also be nice if you need to dash outside in inclement weather to check the mail or grab the newspaper.

Pockets

Many plush bathrobes feature two front pockets or two side pockets. Front pockets are ideal for placing items like cellphones. Side pockets tend to be smaller and are comforting for putting your hands inside. Most wearers prefer bathrobes with pockets.

Closure

The majority of bathrobes rely on a belt to secure the robe closed. These simple belts are threaded through loops and tied in the front, which makes them adjustable. Belts are typically made from the same material as the robe. Select plush bathrobes have a zipper front, which gives you the option to wear the bathrobe open in a kimono style. However, zippered robes don’t allow for an adjustable fit.

Color or pattern

Most bathrobes come in solid colors. Neutral black, white and gray are common colors for plush robes. You can also find them in blues, pinks, purples and reds. Two-tone bathrobes, which are typically hooded, feature one color on the interior of the robe and a different color on the exterior. Darker colors are less likely to show stains, which can increase their longevity.

If you want more pizazz, select a plush bathrobe featuring a pattern. Plaid is a common pattern in fleece robes, but you can also find women’s plush bathrobes featuring animal prints, polka dots and more. Children’s plush bathrobes often come in kid-friendly prints as well as hoods with attached animal ears, fins or horns.

How much you can expect to spend on a plush bathrobe

Expect to pay $25-$120 for an adult plush bathrobe. Kids’ plush bathrobes range from $13-$35.

Plush bathrobe FAQ

How do I wash my plush bathrobe?

A. Always follow the care instructions on the label. Some plush robes need to be washed separately and on a gentle cycle. It’s recommended to turn your robe inside out before putting it in the washing machine to reduce pilling. Wash your robe on cold. You may also want to remove the belt and place it in a lingerie bag so it doesn’t get caught in the agitator. Air drying your robe is also recommended.

Which is better: a plush fleece bathrobe or a cotton one?

A. Cotton bathrobes aren’t nearly as plush as fleece ones. However, they do a better job at absorbing water, so some users prefer them when getting out of the bath or shower. If you’re looking for a robe for lounging, a plush fleece robe is warmer and softer than a cotton robe. Cotton robes, however, are great for warmer months for lounging around the house.

What’s the best plush bathrobe to buy?

Top plush bathrobe

Simplicity Unisex Luxurious Plush Kimono Bathrobe with Side Pockets

What you need to know: There’s something for everyone with this one-size-fits all plush bathrobe.

What you’ll love: With a wide array of solid colors to choose from and a unisex size, this robe has something to offer for most adults. The robe is well-made and has a comforting heft to it. The material is very warm and soft.

What you should consider: This robe can shed its fuzz and may leave lint around the house.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plush bathrobe for the money

NY Threads Men’s Hooded Plush Fleece Robe

What you need to know: A mid-length bathrobe that doesn’t compromise quality and luxury for the low price.

What you’ll love: This luxurious material comes in black, gray, navy and a two-toned burgundy option. The deep hood adds warmth. The three size options run true to size and fall just below the knees on most men. The material is good quality.

What you should consider: The fleece can get staticky, which happens with polyester materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Richie House Women’s Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe

What you need to know: A plush bathrobe that offers tons of style and color options.

What you’ll love: The material of this robe is supremely soft and stays soft after multiple washings. It comes in over three dozen colors and styles, including hooded, textured and patterned robes.

What you should consider: Some of the color options appear different online than in person.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

