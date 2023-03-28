The most flattering leggings for all shapes boast slimming features, such as a high waist that holds in your midsection, designs that highlight your best assets and a seamless or a gusseted crotch for coverage.

Universally flattering leggings have compression technology to sculpt your body and thick squat-proof material to ensure they’re not transparent. They should also be moisture-wicking and breathable to keep you cool and dry.

About universally flattering leggings

Once leggings became a wardrobe staple, the race was on for manufacturers to give them smoothing, slimming and butt-lifting capabilities while keeping their shape-enhancing styles comfortable.

The most flattering leggings for every shape boast designs that enhance your backside with rounded seams and lean out your legs with narrowing patterns. They use compression fabric in targeted areas, such as the waistband, to hold you in and below the backside to give you a lift. While compression fabric hugs your body, it shouldn’t feel too tight.

Additionally, the best leggings are squat-proof to hide your underwear and smooth out your skin, have a four-way stretch for ease of movement and address the camel toe issue with a flat, seamless front or gusseted crotch that prevents the material from riding up.

Design features on flattering leggings

There are six features to look for as you shop for flattering leggings.

High waist : A high-rise is universally flattering because it pulls in your midsection and shows off your curves.

: A high-rise is universally flattering because it pulls in your midsection and shows off your curves. Sculpting seams : Curved seams on the back can help your backside appear rounder.

: Curved seams on the back can help your backside appear rounder. Slimming patterns : Contrasting materials, such as mesh or faux leather, on the knees and thighs can enhance your legs.

: Contrasting materials, such as mesh or faux leather, on the knees and thighs can enhance your legs. Layered material : Two layers of fabric on the waistband can narrow your waist.

: Two layers of fabric on the waistband can narrow your waist. Gusseted crotch : An added piece of fabric where the seams meet at the groin helps prevent your leggings from riding up.

: An added piece of fabric where the seams meet at the groin helps prevent your leggings from riding up. Seamless front: Removing the front seam in favor of a flat front is also an excellent way to avoid an unflattering fit at the crotch.

Material features that make leggings flattering

There are six technologies commonly used to create flattering leggings.

Compression material : This is thicker in targeted areas to hug and sculpt your body as it enhances your natural shape.

: This is thicker in targeted areas to hug and sculpt your body as it enhances your natural shape. Squat-proof fabric : This prevents your leggings from becoming transparent when you squat or bend.

: This prevents your leggings from becoming transparent when you squat or bend. Moisture-wicking : This pulls moisture away from your body and draws it to the fabric’s surface (where it quickly dries).

: This pulls moisture away from your body and draws it to the fabric’s surface (where it quickly dries). Breathability : This provides ventilation and prevents you from overheating.

: This provides ventilation and prevents you from overheating. Four-way stretch : This ensures that your leggings comfortably move with your body whether you’re doing yoga, working out or lounging.

: This ensures that your leggings comfortably move with your body whether you’re doing yoga, working out or lounging. Tummy control: This holds in your midsection with a thicker elastic material for a secure, slimming effect.

Best flattering leggings for all shapes

Girlfriend Collective Compression Pocket Leggings

These ultra-flattering high-rise leggings look fantastic on everybody and boast compression material for a tight, smooth fit. The squat-proof, sweat-wicking fabric has a four-way stretch for comfort. They are ankle length, have pockets with slimming seams and come in sizes XS to 6XL in five hues.

Spanx Leggings Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings

These feature an extra-thick high waist, compression fit, four-way stretch and a seamless front for coverage, making them incredibly flattering for all shapes and sizes. They are made from squat-proof material, have a full-length leg and come in 11 varieties and sizes XS to 3X.

The Gym People Thick High-Waist Yoga Pants

These flattering leggings are affordable yet have highly desirable features, including a high waist with tummy control, pockets for your essentials and breathable, moisture-wicking material. They also boast a four-way stretch and a gusseted crotch for coverage, and they come in 40 varieties and sizes XS to 3XL.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Moto Legging

These high-waisted street-ready leggings have a stylish moto design on the front and back of the legs that sculpts and lifts your body as the high-stretch compression material holds you in for an ultra-flattering fit. The fabric is also moisture-wicking and odor-resistant, and the leggings come in 13 hues and sizes XXS to L.

HeyNuts Essential High-Waisted Leggings

These buttery soft, breathable high-waisted leggings have tummy control, a knee-to-crotch gusset for coverage and comfort, booty-enhancing seams for a sexy silhouette and a 25-inch inseam. They are made from squat-proof compression material, have pockets in the waistband and come in 27 colors and sizes XXS to XL.

Dragon Fit Compression Yoga Pants

These affordable fleece-lined leggings have a high waist with tummy control, figure-flattering seams on the backside, a four-way stretch and moisture-wicking material that is also breathable, squat-proof and comfortable. They have four pockets hidden in the waistband and come in 19 hues and sizes XS to XXL.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging

These lightweight jersey leggings are moisture-wicking and odor-resistant, and they feature compression material with added tummy control to sculpt and shape your body. They have a four-way stretch and gusseted crotch with flatlock seams for comfort, and they come in three colors and sizes XXS to L.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pants

These are an excellent choice if you’re looking for super breathable sweat-wicking leggings with a high-rise, 25-inch inseam and four-way stretch. They come in 10 varieties and sizes 0 to 20.

Spanx Quilted Faux Leather Leggings

They are high-rise and have a flat, seamless front with quilting on the legs and knees for a chic, slimming aesthetic. They’re also compression fit with a 26.75-inch inseam, and they come in sizes XS to 1X.

Iuga High-Waisted Leggings

This highly rated and affordable option offers tummy control and a contouring, butt-lifting fit with breathable, moisture-wicking, squat-proof material. They come in 22 varieties and sizes XS to 3XL.

