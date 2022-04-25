Which long green dress is best?

The right dress can make you feel great, whatever the occasion. Whether you’re looking for a long green dress for a picnic or day at the beach, to wear to the office or for a formal event, there’s one out there that fits the bill.

You can narrow down your search by considering factors such as the style of dress you’re looking for and what precise shade of green you’re after. If you’re looking for a casual green dress, the Aphratti Faux Wrap Maxi Dress is a nice choice.

What to know before you buy a long green dress

Length

What counts as a long dress is subjective. Compared to a mini dress, anything below knee length is long. However, buyers looking for a maxi dress won’t want anything that sits higher than the ankles. If you’re undecided about exactly what length dress you want, these are your main options.

Mid-length: Mid-length or midi dresses reach roughly halfway between the knee and the ankle. This is a great choice if you’re not sure about maxi dresses but still want a dress with a long skirt.

Style

Consider what style of green dress you’re looking for. Some popular options include sundresses, wrap dresses, T-shirt dresses and formal dresses.

Sundress: A sundress is casual with thin shoulder straps and is usually made from a lightweight material.

What to look for in a quality long green dress

Shade

You know you want a green dress, but what shade? You can find pale mint-green dresses, dusky sage dresses, rich emerald dresses, deep forest-green dresses and everything in between.

Prints and embellishments

Green dresses don’t have to be green all over, you could opt for a green dress with a print. Popular prints include floral, polka dot and plaid. You can also find plain green dresses with embellishments, such as beads or sequins.

Washability

Ideally, you should be able to machine wash and tumble dry your chosen dress. It’s frustrating if a dress is hand-wash only or dry-clean only.

How much you can expect to spend on a long green dress

You can spend anywhere from $10-$40 for a basic dress to $50-$150 for a midrange dress to $150-$1,000 and up for a high-end or designer dress.

Long green dress FAQ

Can I wear a long dress casually?

A. While some long dresses are formal enough to wear to a black-tie event, they don’t have to be. Depending on the dress and what accessories you pair it with, a long dress can be extremely casual. A floaty maxi dress with sandals is a perfect casual summer outfit, while a long T-shirt dress won’t look out of place on a trip to the grocery store.

How do you deal with a long dress?

A. Some people find long dresses annoyingly cumbersome. This can be simply because the dress is too long for the wearer. If your dress is dragging along the ground or you find yourself tripping over it going up or down stairs, you may need to shorten it.

If your dress isn’t too long but you still find it annoying to deal with, you may prefer a shorter mid-length dress to a full-length one.

What’s the best long green dress to buy?

Top long green dress

Aphratti Faux Wrap Maxi Dress

What you need to know: With a floral print on a green background, this is a great choice for those not looking for plain green.

What you’ll love: It has a faux wrap design with a V-neck and a fit-and-flare cut. The long sleeves are perfect for days when it isn’t warm enough for a sundress. You can choose from three shades of green.

What you should consider: The fabric is on the thin side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top long green dress for the money

Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This artichoke green camisole sundress is ideal for summer wear.

What you’ll love: The elasticated smock back helps give a fitted look to the bodice without it feeling uncomfortably tight. It features two pockets in the seams of the skirt, which many wearers find handy.

What you should consider: It runs a little large and is quite long, so shorter wearers might need to have it taken up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Xscape Pleated Chiffon Gown

What you need to know: This gorgeous green gown is suitable for formal occasions.

What you’ll love: It’s made from pleated chiffon that flows beautifully in the skirt. It has a sleeveless design with a high neck. The waistband is elasticated for a close fit.

What you should consider: It runs small so you should size up if you’re between sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

