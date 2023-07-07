Best early deals of Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day will be held on July 11 and 12 and now is the time to shop for early deals. If past years are any indication, Amazon will slash the prices of tons of high-quality products.

The hottest items include electronics, kitchen appliances and toys, but you can expect to see huge discounts on robot vacuums, outdoor furniture, TVs, beauty products and more. Some are already on sale, so shop now and keep your eyes peeled as we approach Prime Day to save big.

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum 34% OFF

You can forget about vacuuming for 45 days with this sophisticated robot vacuum that’ll do the job for you. The app lets you schedule total home cleaning and map a route for the robot vacuum to clean specific rooms. It’s effective at picking up pet hair and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba S9+ 10% OFF

This intuitive robot vacuum learns your habits, routines and home layout with vSLAM navigation and provides cleaning suggestions for optimal performance based on the information it collects. It has an advanced sensor that keeps it from bumping into objects or falling over steps, and the edge-sweeping brush tackles tricky areas such as corners.

Sold by Amazon

Eufy Robovac G30 Robot Vacuum 12% OFF

This robot vacuum is cheaper than some of the other high-end models you’ll catch on sale, but it still offers plenty of excellent features and superb cleaning. It works quietly and automatically returns to the charging dock when the battery is low. The ultra-slim design lets it slide easily under chairs and couches.

Sold by Amazon

Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer 68% OFF

Hair sprouting from the ears or nose can be unflattering, but you can take care of that safely with this high-quality hair and nose trimmer. The 360-degree dual-edge blades cut hair without pulling, and the one-touch button makes it simple to use. Plus, it’s waterproof and has a removable head for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 19% OFF

You always want your skin to look and feel as good as possible, but combating dryness is a daily task for some. This facial cleanser contains three essential ceramides and effectively removes makeup, dirt and excess oil, leaving the skin hydrated. Plus, it contains hyaluronic acid and is suitable for all skin types.

Sold by Amazon

Rechoo Fusion Eye Shadow Palette 43% OFF

Those who want to experiment with different shades will love this palette for its 99-color variety. This eye shadow is made with a lightweight formula that’s waterproof, gentle on the skin and easy to apply. It stays shiny for up to 24 hours, and the soft texture gives off a flattering look.

Sold by Amazon

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine 20% OFF

Jump-start your day with a homemade espresso using this state-of-the-art espresso machine. You can also brew five different aromatic coffees, including cold brews, and it mixes milk and air quickly for a smooth layer of milky foam on top of each espresso. Plus, it has removable, dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleanup.

Sold by Amazon

Govee Electric Space Heater 28% OFF

Summertime can make us forget about the harsh winter, but your future self will thank you if you snag this oscillating space heater now. It has a sensor that supports a basic thermostat function and a built-in switch that activates auto-shutoff and overheat protection if it’s accidentally tipped over.

Sold by Amazon

Zinus Jennifer 55-Inch Black Frame Desk 26% OFF

Whether you need a desk for your home office or just somewhere to keep books or a smart speaker, this 55-inch desk offers a flattering design for any home. It’s made with a solid-steel frame for increased durability and can withstand up to 100 pounds of evenly distributed weight.

Sold by Amazon

Intex 28005E ZX300 Deluxe Automatic Pool Cleaner 55% OFF

Cleaning a pool can be a hassle, but this automatic pool cleaner makes it a breeze. It boasts a water suction power of 700 gallons per hour, and the mesh filter captures even the smallest debris. Plus, it automatically stops near the pool wall after a cleaning cycle, or if the battery is low, so it’s easy to retrieve.

Sold by Amazon

Greenworks 40-Volt Cordless 8-Inch Polesaw and 20-Inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo 33% OFF

Garden maintenance can be hard work, especially if you have to cut down thick shrubbery. However, this polesaw and hedge trimmer combo makes things easy thanks to its lightweight build and powerful electric motor. The automatic oiler keeps the chain and blades running smoothly, and getting the motor started is effortless.

Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products 52-Inch Outdoor Wicker Fire Pit Table 43% OFF

This fire pit table instantly gives your backyard a warm and inviting ambiance, allowing you to enjoy cozy nights with friends and family. It gives off considerable heat without excessive smoke, warms up quickly and has a wind guard that keeps the flame going even when it’s breezy.

Sold by Amazon

FVOAI Bug Zapper 27% OFF

Get rid of those pesky mosquitoes with this blue-violet light bug zapper that has a defense range of up to 1,500 square feet. It has a tray and brush for easy cleaning, a 4-foot cable for flexible placement and the top has convenient hanging rings.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 31% OFF

This 4K TV delivers a high-quality viewing experience thanks to support for various image-enhancing technologies, including HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. It features an expansive smart TV interface, four HDMI ports and a streamlined remote with Alexa that lets you search for titles across all apps.

Sold by Amazon

Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 43% OFF

This 43-inch TV is a steal for anyone looking to upgrade to a mid-tier smart TV. Granted, the image quality isn’t as crisp as that of high-end models, but for the price, you’ll get an excellent TV with an Alexa voice remote, DTS Studio Sound and access to tons of apps.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV 20% OFF

This is the ultimate TV for large spaces where you want to watch movies or sporting events such as the Super Bowl and MMA fights. QLED technology delivers terrific clarity and rich colors, and adaptive brightness automatically calibrates settings for optimal viewing based on the lighting in your environment.

Sold by Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones 24% OFF

These wireless earphones are built for those with an active lifestyle. The on-ear hook design prevents them from falling out even during the most rigorous workouts, and the water-resistant build keeps them safe from sweat and moisture. Plus, each earbud has volume and music playback controls, and a five-minute charge provides one and a half hours of listening time.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 18% OFF

The Apple Watch is an excellent timepiece to wear whether you want to keep track of your workouts and health metrics or flaunt a sporty smartwatch. This watch has an always-on retina display and offers insights into overall health by tracking metrics such as sleep patterns, heart rhythm, blood oxygen levels and more. Plus, you can set up your credit and debit cards through Apple Pay.

Sold by Amazon

SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker 44% OFF

You can enjoy fresh sparkling water at any time with this SodaStream machine. It has a 60-liter cylinder, a hard reusable bottle so you can enjoy your beverages on the go and three carbonation levels so you can make sparkling water with just the right kick.

