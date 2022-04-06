Which tricycle for 2-year-olds is best?

As the toddler in your life turns 2 years old, they might be ready for their first tricycle. It’s one of those toys that can provide them with a great way to burn off energy and work on coordination to prepare them for the transition to a big-kid bike. If you’re looking for the best tricycle, the Yvolution Y Velo Flippa 4-in-1 Toddler Trike to Balance Bike is an ideal choice. It is well-constructed, easy to use and adaptable to your child’s needs as they grow, saving you time and money in the long run.

What to know before you buy a tricycle for 2-year-olds

With a tricycle, children get to be in charge of their own mobility on a scale greater than that of crawling or walking. They are able to control direction and speed, developing a new sense of freedom and independence when it comes to motion and play. For very young children, it is especially important to consider specific factors tailored to their age.

Push handle

While all tricycles can be powered by the child’s push pedals, some come with an additional push handle in the back for an adult to operate. This offers an extra level of support and supervision, giving the adult more control. It’s a helpful component for children just starting out who might not have mastered their own coordination just yet.

Straight handlebars vs. curved handlebars

You’ll notice with tricycles and bicycles alike that some have straight handlebars, while others have bent handlebars that curve inward. Flat bars are simple and straightforward, while curved handlebars are more aerodynamic and better for picking up extra speed.

Seat enclosure

These days, some tricycles come with a hooded seat enclosure similar to that which you’d see on a stroller. These hoods protect them from too much sun exposure and are usually removable so you can decide whether you want to use the hood on extra sunny days.

What to look for in a quality tricycle for 2-year-olds

Whether you’re looking for a basic tricycle or one with advanced features and add-ons, it’s important to consider durability and functionality. You want something that will give you peace of mind and be fun for a 2-year-old.

Extra safety features

Safety is the number one concern when it comes to any children’s toy. As you compare tricycles, look at which safety features are highlighted. While a seat belt is dangerous on a bicycle, it can benefit a tricycle with a push handle as it will prevent the child from falling with abrupt stops. If a 2-year-old is still struggling with balance, then a tricycle with a seat back or guardrail can help them stay safe and build confidence.

Adaptability

When you buy something for a growing child you want to get the best use out of it as you can before they outgrow it. This means that toys that are capable of adapting and changing as your child grows offer the best bang for your buck. Helpful adaptable features include a removable push bar, adjustable handlebar and seat heights, a removable hood and storage capabilities.

Portability

Whether your child is going for a ride in the driveway or at the park, you want something compact and portable that isn’t too heavy to carry around and that will fit in the trunk of a car. Some tricycles fold up, making transport easy, but if yours doesn’t then it should at least be easy enough for an adult to move around without difficulty.

How much you can expect to spend on a tricycle for 2-year-olds

A standard tricycle for this age group usually costs $45-$80. Some tricycles with additional features can cost $80-$150.

Tricycle for 2-year-olds FAQ

Is a plastic or metal frame better?

A. While plastic can be cheaper and more lightweight, metal is sturdier and less likely to crack or break.

Is a Big Wheel a tricycle?

A. A Big Wheel is a brand of tricycle and trademarked, though the term is used widely today as a synonym for a specific tricycle style. It’s most known for being low to the ground with a very large front wheel.

What is a balance bike and how is it different?

A. A balance bike is built like a tricycle but without pedals. It is propelled forward by feet. Some tricycles have removable pedals so a child can start out on a balance bike and transition into a tricycle as they become more confident.

What’s the best tricycle for 2-year-olds to buy?

Top tricycle for 2-year-olds

Yvolution Y Velo Flippa 4-in-1 Toddler Trike to Balance Bike

What you need to know: This tricycle has an aluminum frame and is designed for children 2-5 years old and holds up to 40 pounds.

What you’ll love: It adapts as the child grows, operating as a balance bike, push trike and standard tricycle. It comes in three colors and is very sturdy, providing a smooth and even ride.

What you should consider: It’s difficult to assemble. Shorter children might have trouble reaching the pedals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tricycle for 2-year-olds for the money

Radio Flyer Classic Tricycle with Push Handle

What you need to know: This tricycle has a steel frame and is designed for children ages 2-4 years old and holds up to 42.5 pounds.

What you’ll love: It’s got that classic Radio Flyer look in red with rubber spoked wheel tires. The push handle adjusts to three positions and is removable. The height of the seat and the height of the handlebars are adjustable.

What you should consider: Assembly is a challenge and the box sometimes arrives with missing parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Baby Joy 7-in-1 Folding Toddler Tricycle

What you need to know: This tricycle has a steel frame and is designed for children 18 months to 5 years old and holds up to 55 pounds.

What you’ll love: It’s got plenty of adjustable features to accommodate you and your child, including a detachable and adjustable push handle, canopy hood, guardrail and footrest that comes in two sizes. It has a safety harness, brakes and a storage bag in the back. It folds up for easy transport and comes in three colors.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to assemble and adjust. Pushing it isn’t always easy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

