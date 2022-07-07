Dry shampoo shouldn’t be considered a replacement for your standard hair care routine, but it can be used to freshen hair and help remove excess oil.

Dermstore dry shampoos

A high-quality dry shampoo from Dermstore can leave your hair clean and healthy while adding a pleasant fragrance. These shampoos are easy to apply and don’t require getting your hair wet to use them. This makes them a great addition to any normal hair and scalp hygiene routine, especially if you tend to overwash your hair or have oily skin.

How to use dry shampoo

The primary purpose of dry shampoo is to absorb any oil, grease or dirt from your scalp and hair without water. This results in deeply cleansed, nourished hair follicles and can prevent things such as dandruff buildup or itchy scalp.

Before applying dry shampoo, determine how much to use. This depends on the following factors:

Hair density: Thicker locks require more shampoo, while thin or fine hair needs less to saturate properly.

Thicker locks require more shampoo, while thin or fine hair needs less to saturate properly. Hair length: The longer your hair, the more shampoo you need. That said, a little goes a long way. Start with a smaller amount and add more if needed.

The longer your hair, the more shampoo you need. That said, a little goes a long way. Start with a smaller amount and add more if needed. Hair texture: If you have curly or coiled hair, use more dry shampoo. If you have wavy or fine, straight hair, use less.

Once you’ve figured out the right amount to use, apply it directly to the oiliest parts of your hair. For most people, this is usually near the:

Roots

Hairline and underneath the fringe

Nape of the neck

Do one section at a time. Use your fingers to lift your hair and get in deep. Massage the shampoo into your hair for about 30 seconds. Then, let it sit for a few minutes. That way, it can absorb any grease or oil.

Finally, use a comb to brush your hair until it’s smooth and tangle-free. If desired, use a styling tool such as a hair dryer or curling iron afterward. If you use a hair dryer, set it to blast cool air to build volume without damaging your locks.

Frequency

Everyone’s hair is different, something that affects how often you should use any hair care product. When it comes to dry shampoo, use it once or twice a week. Do consider your hair type, though, as well as whether it needs it.

Dermstore dry shampoos are specifically formulated to be used on the days when you don’t use traditional shampoo or conditioners. Because of this, it’s a good idea to view these hair care products as a way to support healthy hair rather than as a replacement for your regular showering routine.

Types

Dermstore has the following main types of dry shampoos:

Spray : Sprays are one of the most common options. They usually come in an aerosol container that sprays out a powder-like substance. Be careful when testing out the spray since it can come out quickly in this form.

: Sprays are one of the most common options. They usually come in an aerosol container that sprays out a powder-like substance. Be careful when testing out the spray since it can come out quickly in this form. Powder: Powder shampoos usually come in a container with a removable lid or pour spout. These are convenient if you want to control better how much you use, but they can be messier than sprays.

Powder shampoos usually come in a container with a removable lid or pour spout. These are convenient if you want to control better how much you use, but they can be messier than sprays. Mousse or foam: This type can be waterless or have a small amount of moisture that causes it to foam or gel up. To get the foam, shake the container before using it. Mousse is a good choice for those who want something quick and easy.

Formula

Dry shampoos come in different formulas that use ingredients such as:

Rice powder

Starch

Alcohol

Clay

Dermstore’s selection of dry shampoos also includes the following ingredients:

Apple cider vinegar

Oat milk

Coconut oil

Tapioca starch or corn starch

Charcoal

Biotin

Dry shampoos in aerosol containers sometimes come with propellants, such as butane or propane, which force out the powder.

Some of Dermstore’s hair care products contain parabens, sulfates or fragrances. Others use a more natural formula that’s gluten-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free and vegan.

Fragrance

Although some Dermstore dry shampoos are unscented, others have a fragrance. Common scents include:

Clean, refreshing citrus

Mild floral or warm woodsy scent

Potential issues

Dry shampoo doesn’t usually have any significant or lasting side effects or issues. Occasional use can give your hair a fresh, clean look. Overuse could lead to problems such as:

Dry hair and eventual breakage when using aerosol sprays or those containing drying alcohol or harsh chemicals. In extreme cases, this could also lead to temporary hair loss.

when using aerosol sprays or those containing drying alcohol or harsh chemicals. In extreme cases, this could also lead to temporary hair loss. Clogged hair follicles from too much powder accumulating in the hair could result in an oily or itchy scalp. This is particularly problematic for people with dark hair since the residual particles could leave white flakes that look similar to dandruff.

from too much powder accumulating in the hair could result in an oily or itchy scalp. This is particularly problematic for people with dark hair since the residual particles could leave white flakes that look similar to dandruff. Dandruff buildup if you don’t combine dry shampoo with a regular hair-washing routine.

Typically, you can resolve these problems by washing out your hair with water and resuming your regular hair care routine.

8 best dry shampoos on Dermstore

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal Biotin Dry Shampoo

This charcoal-infused 1.7-ounce dry shampoo helps detoxify hair while providing essential nutrients to promote hair and scalp health. It can also remove excess oil with ingredients such as biotin and witch hazel. It uses aerosol-free packaging and is paraben and sulfate-free. It’s ideal for fine, oily and color-treated hair.

Sold by Dermstore

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

A convenient way to refresh hair in between washes, this 1.8-ounce dry shampoo leaves a fresh scent that lingers throughout the day. It can also absorb sweat, oil and odors, making it great for those who exercise regularly.

Sold by Dermstore

R and Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

This dry shampoo paste is meant for use the day after regular shampooing. It can refresh and style hair at the same time. The formula includes volcanic ash, which cleanses the scalp, and zeolite, which helps absorb and remove oils. It’s also aerosol-free.

Sold by Dermstore

R and Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder

Another excellent option for second-day hair, this powder is easy to apply and works on all hair types. It’s rich in minerals and vitamins and has burdock root extract that helps remove dandruff and keeps your scalp healthy. The scent is a combination of wild fig, lotus flower and cedarwood.

Sold by Dermstore

DpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Powder Dry Shampoo

With a gentle formula that includes apple cider vinegar, this dry shampoo can balance the pH level of your hair and scalp to keep it healthy. It can also absorb impurities and oils. Plus, it works great on all hair types, including color-treated hair. It’s also lightweight and translucent.

Sold by Dermstore

Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk — All Hair Types

Made for all hair textures and types, this dry shampoo can soften and smooth out hair. It’s paraben-free and gentle on sensitive skin. Overall, it’s a solid option for those looking to touch up their hair during the day or in between washes.

Sold by Dermstore

Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk — For Dark Hair

Formulated for darker hair, this dry shampoo freshens hair and leaves it soft. It has natural absorbent microspheres and silica, which can remove oil and prevent odors.

Sold by Dermstore

Rahua Voluminous Dry Shampoo

With an easy-to-apply spray formula, this dry shampoo is perfect for anyone who needs to freshen their hair after working out or a long day. It includes organic cassava, which helps absorb oils and debris while promoting hair strength. Plus, it has a soft, clean scent.

Sold by Dermstore

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.