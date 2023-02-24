Winters can wreak havoc on your skin. As the air outside gets dry and frigid, your skin takes a beating in the form of dryness, dullness, flakiness and irritation. Using the right kind of moisturizer is key to boosting and locking in your skin’s natural moisture during the winter. It’s a good time to swap out your thinner summer moisturizer for a thicker cream that both nourishes and hydrates your skin.

Skin type

Figuring out your skin type will help you choose a winter face cream formulated to meet your skin’s needs.

Dry skin: If your skin is dry, flaky or itchy, you’ll need a rich, oil-based cream to lock in moisture.

If your skin is dry, flaky or itchy, you’ll need a rich, oil-based cream to lock in moisture. Oily skin: Water-based moisturizers or lighter, oil-free formulations tend to work better for oily skin.

Water-based moisturizers or lighter, oil-free formulations tend to work better for oily skin. Normal or combination skin: For skin that’s neither too dry nor too oily, pick a rich, nongreasy cream with a light texture.

For skin that’s neither too dry nor too oily, pick a rich, nongreasy cream with a light texture. Sensitive skin: A fragrance-free hypoallergenic cream with soothing ingredients such as green tea or aloe vera is an ideal choice for sensitive skin.

Ingredients

You don’t want too many ingredients in your face cream — you only need ones that help address your top skin concerns effectively. Look for a formula that contains the right blend of ingredients to help soothe, nourish, repair and protect your skin. The most common ingredients include hyaluronic acid, ceramides, retinol, glycerin, shea butter, vitamin C, niacinamide and alpha hydroxy acids.

Fragrance-free

Fragrance-free moisturizers are better for your skin’s health overall. Fragrance, whether it’s synthetic or natural, is a common sensitizing ingredient for all skin types. It can not only irritate your skin but also break down the skin’s protective barrier that helps protect it from sun damage, fine lines and dark spots. If you have sensitive skin, it’s a good idea to stick to a fragrance-free skin care routine.

Noncomedogenic

Noncomedogenic face creams are formulated with ingredients that won’t clog your pores or cause breakouts. While anyone can benefit from using a noncomedogenic moisturizer, they are especially great for those with oily skin or those prone to acne or whiteheads. It’s always advisable to read the label carefully before purchasing any skin care product to ensure you choose the right products for your skin.

SPF

While not all face creams contain sunscreen, many products now feature this two-in-one blend. If you’re trying to streamline your daily skin care routine, you can choose a face cream with broad-spectrum protection or a sun protection factor of at least 30. If you don’t use a formula that fights the sun’s rays, apply your face cream first, then follow up with sunscreen.

Best face creams to combat the winter cold

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

If your skin is irritated and flaky, you’ll love this rich, soothing face cream. It’s a little on the heavier side, so it’s a good pick for dry, tired and eczema-prone skin. Since it’s formulated with colloidal oatmeal and shea butter, it can also help relieve itching.

Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel Cream

This rich gel-based cream is designed to instantly hydrate thirsty skin and reduce the look of fine lines. It also brightens dull skin and reduces the appearance of dark spots over time. The formula best serves those with oily or combination skin.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Even the most supple skin can fall prey to seasonal dryness. This lightweight but rich face cream can get you through those dry spells. The long-lasting, hydrating formula contains glacial glycoprotein, which can help your skin retain water and ensure it’s well-protected from the cold.

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

This vegan formula is packed with a complex of nine peptides, soybean folic acid and pygmy waterlily stem cell extract to help moisturize the skin and leave it feeling plump, firm and soothed. It’s great for all skin types, especially mature skin.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

This classic no-frills moisturizer relies on hyaluronic acid and ceramides to target and banish dryness. It’s not only perfect for dry skin but also works great for sensitive skin, eczema and psoriasis. The formula is not too heavy or oily and absorbs quickly.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer SPF 30

If you want a two-in-one daily moisturizer with sun protection, you can’t go wrong with this one. The formula features ceramides, prebiotic thermal water, niacinamide and glycerin to nourish, hydrate and calm the skin. It’s free of parabens, oils and fragrances, which makes it ideal for sensitive skin.

Versed Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream

Enriched with algae extract, squalene and vitamin E, this rich cream keeps the skin calm and nourished while fending off signs of aging. It’s an ideal day cream if your skin is on the drier side, but oily skin types can still use it as a night or winter cream.

Clinique Moisture Surge Intense 72-Hour Lipid-Replenishing Hydrator

This oil-free gel cream delivers an instant boost of hydration to the skin and helps repair its moisture barrier over time. It contains activated aloe water and hyaluronic acid to absorb and retain water for long-lasting hydration. It works for all skin types.

Paula’s Choice Resist Skin Restoring Moisturizer SPF 50

This antioxidant-packed face cream contains shea butter and coffee seed that moisturizes and hydrates the skin, while niacinamide promotes an even skin tone. It also offers SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB ultraviolet rays. The creamy formula is ideal for dry skin.

Garnier SkinActive Water Rose 24-Hour Moisture Cream

If your skin is prone to oiliness, this water-based cream is the perfect way to get the hydrating benefits of hyaluronic acid, rose water and glycerin all day without your skin ever feeling greasy. It’s a great budget-friendly option for healing winter skin.

