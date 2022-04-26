Which cream shower curtains are best?

Cream is an excellent choice for a neutral bathroom in which you want a calming vibe. You can accent cream with pops of color, such as teal or pink. Alternatively, it can form part of a monochromatic look that gives your bathroom a cohesive, chill atmosphere. If you’re looking for a cream shower curtain with some texture to add visual interest to your bathroom, Lush Decor Ruffle Diamond Shower Curtain is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a cream shower curtain

Do you want your shower curtain to provide a focal point?

If your bathroom contains dramatic tile work, a fancy clawfoot tub or some other feature you want to draw attention to, you may want to buy an understated shower curtain that gets the job done and doesn’t draw attention to itself. If you prefer for the shower curtain to do a bit of design lifting, look for one with texture or a design you find appealing.

Monochromatic look vs. pops of color

Cream lends itself well to a monochromatic scheme. Matching bath mat, towels and accessories give the room a visual consistency that is calming and beautiful. If that’s the case, you may also want to add variety through texture. If you prefer to have your eye drawn to color, choose a simple cream shower curtain and get fun accents, such as a bright orange bath mat or fun toothbrush holders. This latter technique works best in modern decor, whereas the former is best for a more classic look.

Does your bathroom let in enough light?

If your bathroom tends to be darker or doesn’t have a window, you may want to look for a cream shower curtain that’s somewhat see-through or has a peekaboo panel that lets light through. A transparent shower curtain creates the illusion of depth much more than the “wall” a solid curtain creates, making the mind perceive the space as larger.

What to look for in a quality cream shower curtain

A durable fabric

Getting a strong, easy-to-wash shower curtain is a priority in bathrooms that several members of a household use daily. Avoid fabrics that easily pill or don’t stand up to repeated washings. You can choose less durable curtains for bathrooms that aren’t used as often, such as those in guest rooms, campers or vacation homes. For these, you can have some fun with a screen-printed cream shower curtain or even get a two-in-one plastic one.

Ruffle or flat

You can dramatically change the atmosphere of a bathroom simply by adding a shower curtain with ruffles. If you’re looking to upgrade to a shabby chic aesthetic, a ruffled cream shower curtain is the perfect addition to add romance and femininity. However, if you like a modern look, opt for a flat curtain with an understated, minimal pattern.

Good stitching

Because shower curtains get washed so often, and because items first come apart at their seams, it makes sense to examine the stitching of your potential shower curtain to make sure it’s well made. Look for reinforced corners, tight stitching on the hem and the absence of loose threads.

How much you can expect to spend on a cream shower curtain

You can find a plain cream shower curtain for $20 or less. A fancier one with embroidery, ruffles or expensive fabric can cost $60 and up.

Cream shower curtain FAQ

Do all my fabric items in the bathroom have to be a perfect tonal match?

A. We’ve all had the experience of picking up something in the store that we think is a good match to something we already own, only to find that it’s not as close as we initially believed. The cooler, overhead lighting of stores, the time of day and many other factors can make an exact match a challenge. The good news is that even if you’re going for a monochromatic look, it’s okay to get items in the same color family but not a precise match. This is particularly true of cream, which can run the gamut from the almost-white of ivory to nearly tan. Feel free to play with different tones of a single color.

What are some tips to make my shower curtain last longer?

A. If you have a high-traffic bathroom, the first thing to do is get a high-quality shower curtain. You’ll be washing it frequently, so make sure it can stand up to the wear and tear. Next, be sure that you have a sturdy shower curtain liner of the right size so that no water is making it around the edges of your fabric curtain. If the fabric curtain gets a little wet, you may want to aim a hair dryer set to cool at it until it’s dry. Letting a fabric shower curtain sit damp is one of the fastest ways for it to deteriorate.

What’s the best cream shower curtain to buy?

Top cream shower curtain

Lush Decor Ruffle Diamond Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is the curtain to get if you want a single-color curtain with texture.

What you’ll love: Well made and visually appealing, this shower curtain is on the lighter side of cream. The diamond-shaped ruffles provide an understated, elegant pattern that’s not visually overpowering.

What you should consider: This is a solid shower curtain, so if you’re looking to create some space with a more sheer curtain, this is not the one for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top cream shower curtain for the money

AmazerBath Heavy-Duty Waffle Weave Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This has the heft and quality of a shower curtain you’d find in a hotel, and it features a subtle waffle-weave pattern.

What you’ll love: The sturdy construction makes this curtain durable for even the most-used showers. With over 10,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it’s a low-cost option that won’t disappoint.

What you should consider: This is on the plainer side as far as shower curtains go.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dainty Home Theater Shower Curtain

What you need to know: If you’re looking to add a show-stopping element to your bathroom, look no further than this ruffled cream shower curtain.

What you’ll love: Dreamy and ruched, this is the one to get when you want the shower curtain to be the prettiest thing in the bathroom. The theater-style gathers give the curtain dimension and an old-world appeal.

What you should consider: It has a satiny sheen and a texture almost like linen, but it’s made of polyester, so take care when drying.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

