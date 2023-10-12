If you missed Prime Day, you can still snag a bestseller

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event has officially ended, but if you missed it, you’re in luck. There are still some great deals live on the site, even on some of Amazon’s most popular and bestselling products. One of those? Beats Studio Buds, the wireless, noise-canceling headphones reviewers absolutely love for their amazing sound quality, sweat resistance, built-in microphone and other great features.

In fact, they’re currently 40% off, which is their lowest price in the last 30 days. So, if you missed October Prime Day, now is your chance to get an even better deal on these Beats. Check them out along with other Beats headphones that are also discounted right now.

Shop this article: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, Beats Fit Pro

Why Beats Studio Buds are worth splurging on

Good quality earbuds are a great investment. You can use them for music, TV, movies and more, since Bluetooth headphones will connect to any smart device.

Beats Studio Buds are a solid choice. The brand has a reputation for immersive, high-quality sound experiences, plus they look great. They have two listening modes: Active Noise Canceling (ANC) or Transparency mode. They come with a super sleek charging case. When fully charged, you can get up to eight hours of listening time. And they’re compatible with just about all common devices: Apple, Android, Samsung, Google and more.

Beats Studio Buds have a comfortable fit, with three silicone ear tips included, so you can choose the one that fits your ear best. They can be worn twisted up or down, whichever is more secure. And they’re ideal for daily wear or for working out. They’re water- and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them pretty much anywhere without interrupting your listening.

Beats

Beats Studio Buds

These true wireless earbuds feature industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and a custom acoustic platform for powerful, balanced sound. Get them today for 40% off, just $89.99 instead of the usual list price of $149.99.

Other great deals on Beats products

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These wireless, Bluetooth headphones feature an over-ear design for a snug, comfortable fit. They also have the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless connectivity, which means fewer drops and a longer range. With up to 40 hours of battery life, you can listen longer, and just five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback when the battery is low. They’re 50% off today at $99.99 instead of $199.99.

Beats Studio Pro – Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones

This set is the over-ear version of the Studio Buds, and they have a lot of the same features fans love, with up to 40 hours of battery life, personalized spatial audio, one-touch pairing and more. Get them today for 49% off — $179.95 instead of $349.99.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

For the best workouts, these wireless earbuds feature adjustable earhooks with a secure fit for extra stability. They’re extremely lightweight, water- and sweat-resistant and have up to nine hours of battery life. Today, they’re 40% off. Get them for just $149.99 instead of $249.95.

Beats Fit Pro

These earbuds feature a wingtip design for the most comfortable, secure fit of any Beats yet. They also have many of the other features that make Beats so popular, like Active Noise Canceling, Transparency Mode and Adaptive EQ; spatial audio; custom acoustic platform; compatibility with most devices; and sweat- and water-resistance. They’re 20% off today — $159.99 instead of $199.95.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.