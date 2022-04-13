Which Canon printer is best?

Even if you don’t use your printer on a daily basis, it’s important to have one at home. Many feel they don’t need a printer since documents are available online, and you can sign and return them quickly through the internet. Even though printers have become somewhat less popular over the years, you’ll undoubtedly want to have one.

Canon is a trusted brand that offers a wide range of printers that are excellent for basic printing needs as well as scanning photos or making copies. If you want a functional printer that will save you money on ink, take a look at the Canon Maxify GX6020 All-in-One Wireless Supertank Printer.

What to know before you buy a Canon printer

The purpose of the printer

People typically use Canon printers to print documents onto paper, scan documents or photos, send emails and more. Decide what you think you’ll use your printer for the most to help you decide which model works best for your needs. If you only print black-and-white documents, there is no need to buy an expensive device that produces photo-quality images.

Inkjet vs. laser printer

Canon printers are generally available in inkjet or laser design, which refers to the different methods of printing out images or text. For example, inkjet printers use several tiny nozzles to deposit ink drops on the page. They tend to be cheaper, but the nozzles are prone to clogging, and the ink is expensive. On the other hand, laser printers use heat to melt the ink powder onto a page. While they are more costly, they last a long time, which helps even out the costs over time.

Types of Canon printers

Canon has different printers that cater to various needs. Here are some of the options you’ll come across.

Pixma printers are perfect for everyday use at home or in a small office. The inkjet design offers terrific print quality and speed. The Pixma line includes both all-in-one printers that can print, copy and scan as well as photo printers that can create first-rate prints of your favorite memories.

Selphy printers are small enough to fit in a backpack and feature an attractive design. They allow you to print quality photos from your smartphone or tablet even on the go.

Maxify printers are known for their power and efficiency. These multifunction, wireless inkjet printers provide quality prints at a reasonable price per page. They’re ideal for use at home or in small offices.

ImageClass color printers are ideal when your work demands high-quality prints in rich, bold hues (note that some models only print in black and white). These laser printers feature a touch screen that lets you customize the settings to suit your needs, and they’re fast.

Printing resolution

Canon printers produce images or text at a set resolution, measured in dots per inch (dpi). The more dots there are in a square inch, the better the quality will be. It’s best to find a dpi that goes hand in hand with what you plan on using the printer for. For example, black-and-white documents are perfect at a dpi of 400-600. But for high-quality images, you ideally want a dpi of 1,000-1,200.

What to look for in a quality Canon printer

Printing cost per page

Printer ink is notoriously expensive, so you need to factor in how much it costs you to print a page. This will vary depending on the printer, but black-and-white pages should only cost a couple of cents. Color prints are more costly, but even then, they shouldn’t cost more than 15 cents per page. Take time to figure out the cost-per-page for your printer, so you don’t spend a fortune on ink.

Wireless connectivity

While you can connect a Canon printer to a computer or laptop with a USB cable, the best option is to use a wireless connection. A good-quality printer can connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network, allowing anybody to access it. In addition, some printers connect through Bluetooth technology, which is a great option when printing from a mobile device.

Printing speed

The days of standing by the printer waiting for your pages to pop out are long gone. But with that said, some printers are faster than others. Look for a Canon printer that can produce high-quality prints in a few seconds. For example, a good-quality Canon printer can produce around 45 black-and-white pages per minute.

How much you can expect to spend on a Canon printer

The average cost of a Canon printer depends on the model and what printing technology it uses. Entry-level printers cost $250-$350, while high-quality devices that produce excellent photos are around $500-$700.

Canon printer FAQ

Why is printer ink so expensive?

A. Printer ink is expensive because the printers themselves are cheap to make. Manufacturers still need to profit, and they know that you can’t operate a printer without ink. So they tend to increase the cost of the ink to make a profit.

Can a Canon printer do double-sided printing?

A. Yes, several models can create double-sided prints. Some Canon printers even do this automatically, so you don’t have to turn over the page yourself.

What’s the best Canon printer to buy?

Top Canon printer

Canon Maxify GX6020 All-in-One Wireless Supertank Printer

What you need to know: Not only does this printer deliver high-quality photos, but it can also produce double-sided prints automatically.

What you’ll love: This printer features a 2.7-inch LCD touchscreen, making it easy to select the functions and get it set up. It can print 24 black and white pages per minute and displays the ink levels on the front panel, so you always know how much ink is left. It connects to devices through Wi-Fi or USB and can print glossy photos and labels.

What you should consider: It is best suited for a small office, as the initial cost can be a bit pricey for a home user.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Canon printer for the money

Canon ImageClass D1620 Multifunction Printer

What you need to know: This all-in-one laser printer is perfect for a small or at-home office.

What you’ll love: One of the fastest Canon printers, it produces 45 black-and-white pages per minute. It can print, scan and copy, and has a paper tray that can hold up to 2,300 pages.

What you should consider: It’s a monochrome printer, so it won’t print in color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Canon Wireless Pixma TR4520 Inkjet All-in-one Printer

What you need to know: The Pixma is a powerful printer in a small package, making it the best choice for everyday home use.

What you’ll love: This inkjet printer has a resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi, making it perfect for printing photos or high-quality images for school projects. It has wireless connectivity and comes with an extra set of ink cartridges.

What you should consider: There is no mechanism to stop the paper from falling on the floor once printing is complete.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

