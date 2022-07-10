What are the best smartwatches?

Are you trying to improve your fitness? Do you want to boost your productivity and stay connected to your smartphone? The latest generation of smartwatches can help you get the most out of every day. They keep you connected to your messages, emails, phone calls and much more and connect to your other devices for everyday use.

If you are thinking about investing in a smartwatch, you may have some questions about what features to look out for and what would fit your lifestyle the best. The top choice is the Apple Watch Series 5, with retina display and health features.

What to know about smartwatches

How smartwatches work

Smartwatches are at the forefront of the wearable technology revolution. They’re exceedingly popular and allow you to take your favorite tech with you on the go. It combines the best of a fitness tracker with the functionality of your smartphone. It allows you to streamline your phone use and receive notifications and updates right on your wrist.

Advantages of smartwatches

Most of the smartwatches on the market today incorporate fitness tracker functions and allow you to receive only the most important notifications. You’ll be able to utilize the device to track daily information like your sleep patterns, water intake or fitness goals.

What to consider when buying a smartwatch

Apps

Before you purchase a smartwatch, ensure it supports the apps you use daily. Most smartwatches have some form of standalone functionality, but most of them rely on being synced to your smartphone. You’ll usually want to choose a smartwatch that is compatible with your smartphone. If you use an iPhone, you’ll want an Apple Watch, while Android users should opt for a smartwatch that runs on the same system.

Notifications

Nearly all smartwatches can send you notifications from your smartphone, even if the app is not directly supported on the smartwatch. Some smartwatches allow you to reply to messages, answer calls and view emails right on its interface.

Battery life

Battery life is crucial to excellent performance. Battery life on smartwatches can be frustrating, and you’ll want to choose an option that will give you at least 12 hours of use on a single charge. If you’re a long-distance runner, you may need to choose a smartwatch with longer battery life to accommodate your lifestyle.

How much can you expect to spend on a smartwatch?

You can expect to pay between $100-$700 for your smartwatch. You’ll get what you pay for, with more expensive options including more features and longer battery life. Even minor upgrades between smartwatches can bump up the price.

Smartwatch FAQs

Can I make phone calls from my smartwatch?

A. Being able to make phone calls from your watch will depend on your smartphone. Indeed, most watches are designed to be linked to smartphones, and watches can often act as both a speaker and a microphone. If you want to use your smartwatch for calls without having your smartphone, you’ll need an independent data plan for your watch.

What are mobile payments for a smartwatch?

A. As the world becomes more contactless and cash-free, smartwatches have evolved to utilize mobile payments, just like your debit or credit card. This feature allows you to store your credit card or banking information on your smartwatch and pay through your device. You can use your smartwatch the same way you would make a mobile payment through your phone.

What is the best smartwatch to buy?

Top smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 5

What you need to know: As the fifth generation of the iconic Apple Watch, this smartwatch has a retina display and includes updated health features, such as heart sensors.

What you’ll love: It has an improved battery life compared to earlier versions of the Apple Watch and comes with a built-in compass, which is a must-have for anyone who enjoys an outdoor lifestyle. It’s also swim-proof.

What you should consider: The 44-millimeter size may be too large for some wrist shapes. As this smartwatch is by Apple, you can expect to pay a premium for the product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top smartwatch for the money

Garmin Vivoactive 3

What you need to know: You get the best of both worlds with a combination fitness tracker and smartwatch, including contactless payment features.

What you’ll love: One of the most stylish options on the market. Garmin Pay adds extra versatility. You can receive both text and phone notifications, along with the ability to make basic text responses from your smartwatch.

What you should consider: The text response function only works with Android phones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch

What you need to know: Do you want a smartwatch that will stand the test of time and see you through anything? This military-grade smartwatch is the perfect choice for you.

What you’ll love: This smartwatch is one of the most durable on the market and allows you to pair it with your smartphone to receive text alerts. It’s ideal for runners as it allows for global satellite tracking and offers 14-day battery life.

What you should consider: The monochrome screen can take some getting used to and won’t be the first choice for every smartwatch user.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Heiling writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.