Which Vera Bradley weekender bag is best?

If you are planning a short adventure and need a new bag, consider adding a Vera Bradley weekender bag to your collection. They’re lightweight, easy to clean and durable. They also have well-placed pockets to help you stay organized, handles and a cross-body strap for hands-free traveling. The Vera Bradley Performance Twill Weekender Bag is a top pick because it has all that, plus it comes in several colors and patterns to help you stand out.

What to know before you buy a Vera Bradley weekender bag

The Vera Bradley brand

Vera Bradley was launched in 1982 after friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia Miller went luggage shopping together. The women hoped to find cases that featured colorful patterns but couldn’t find them.

Soon after, the women draped a basement ping-pong table with bright, patterned swatches that would eventually cover their new company’s first luggage line. Their mission then and now remains the same: to make the world a brighter place with every person who carries a Vera Bradley bag.

What is a weekender bag?

Small bags, such as duffel bags, backpacks and rolling cases, can usually carry enough items for your weekend adventures. However, weekender bags are typically the ideal choice for travel because they are built to keep your essentials organized and secure. They do this with well-placed pockets and zippered closures. They are also typically soft and lightweight with handles and a strap for added support.

Purpose of a weekender bag

A Vera Bradley weekender bag is an essential piece of luggage because it typically meets airlines’ standard carry-on bag limits and should easily fit inside an airplane’s overhead luggage bin.

Weekender bags are ideal for short trips because they are lightweight and have just enough room for your clothes, toiletries and other essentials. They should also have a zipper closure to keep your essential documents and items from slipping out.

What to look for in a quality Vera Bradley weekender bag

Lightweight

Since many people carry their Vera Bradley weekender bags through airports and hotels, getting one under 3 pounds would be wise.

While added features like wheels and a trolley handle can be beneficial, they might dampen your plans by adding unnecessary size issues that could conflict with its carry-on status.

Easy to carry

The best Vera Bradley weekender bag comes with two attached handles at the top, making it easy to pick up and go. It should also have a removable cross-body strap for hands-free carrying and a back sleeve that attaches to your luggage handle for added security.

Pockets

Interior and exterior pockets can be a game-changer when it comes to traveling. Zippered outer pockets give you quick access to essentials, such as your passport and boarding pass, while interior mesh pockets ensure that your stuff stays organized. The more pockets your Vera Bradley weekender bag has, the easier it will be for you to stay organized throughout your travels.

How much you can expect to spend on a Vera Bradley weekender bag

Since most Vera Bradley weekender bags are made from similar fabrics, prices typically vary by size and range from $50-$200.

Vera Bradley weekender bag FAQ

What color is best for your Vera Bradley weekender bag?

A. For many, the whole point of getting a Vera Bradley bag is for its brightly colored patterns. However, consider going for your favorite bright pattern with a dark background if you want to hide the dust and dirt that bags typically collect while traveling.

What is the best way to keep your bag organized?

A. Consider going with packing cubes that let you organize your clothes, toiletries, shoes and electronics with ease. They also help contain spills, leaks and soiled shoes, so one small mistake does not destroy everything in your bag.

What’s the best Vera Bradley weekender bag to buy?

Top Vera Bradley weekender bag

Vera Bradley Performance Twill Weekender Bag

What you need to know: It protects your valuables with its water-resistant and lightweight yet durable material.

What you’ll love: This bag is carry-on compliant for most airlines. It is easy to manage with its 6-inch handles, 53-inch removable strap and back sleeve that lets you secure it to the handle of your rolling luggage. It also has five interior mesh pockets and two outer pockets that close with a zipper.

What you should consider: Since it is so soft, consider investing in a sturdy laptop sleeve before packing yours inside this bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Vera Bradley weekender bag for the money

Vera Bradley Cotton Weekender Bag

What you need to know: This small bag is lightweight, is easy to carry and gives you just enough room for your weekend essentials.

What you’ll love: This cotton bag comes in an abundance of cute patterns, has 6-inch handles and has an adjustable 53-inch strap that is removable for easy carrying. It also has five interior mesh pockets to keep your stuff organized and two outer pockets for easy access to your travel documents.

What you should consider: Prints and patterns are not for everyone, so keep in mind that this bag also comes in several solid colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vera Bradley Microfiber Grand Weekender Bag

What you need to know: It is ideal for heavy packers because it is slightly larger than standard weekender bags.

What you’ll love: This classic bag comes in black and navy, which goes with nearly anything. The attached handles have a 7-inch drop, and it comes with a 53-inch-long removable shoulder strap. It also has a back sleeve that attaches to your luggage for easy handling.

What you should consider: This bag might not meet some airlines’ carry-on size restrictions, so ensure that you check with your airliner before taking it on your next trip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

