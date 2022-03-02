Which ankle brace is best?

The ankle is one of the commonly sprained parts of the body and it can be uncomfortable trying to walk after rolling or twisting it. Thankfully, there are ankle braces available in different sizes to keep the pain and discomfort at bay.

When choosing the correct ankle brace, there are several factors to consider, but the most important thing is to select one that is comfortable to wear and can help to speed up your recovery, such as the BioSkin TriLok Ankle Support Brace.

What to know before you buy an ankle brace

Function

There are ankle braces to prevent or protect you from sprains, and there are others that help the injury heal. The protective ankle brace should be worn during athletic activities, while the recovery brace can be used anytime you have to walk. The latter comes in three major types: rigid, semi-rigid and lightweight. If you start with a rigid brace, it is expected that as your ankle gets better, you will replace it with a less rigid one.

Fit and sizing

When determining the fit of your ankle brace, you’ll need to reference the size chart, which is similar to the type used for your shoes. You shouldn’t use your shoe size to pick your ankle brace, because the length of your foot isn’t always a correct determinant of the size of your ankle. One way to solve this is to watch the appropriate fitting video.

Material

Whether you wear your ankle brace for a short period or a long time, it is important that it’s comfortable to wear. This is often dependent on the type of materials used to construct the brace. There are ankle braces that are made of fabric, such as nylon, that combine breathability with elasticity. Some are constructed with neoprene, which means that even if the brace gets wet, it will remain flexible and comfortable.

What to look for in a quality ankle brace

Design

There is an entire assortment of designs for braces, from sleeves to straps to lace-ups. Some products combine these styles into one product, while others utilize just one design. Generally, ankle braces that are made into sleeves are super comfortable, but they may not always be most effective. The braces constructed as straps or binders are meant to be wrapped around the ankle in an eight-shape and are popular among athletes, while the lace-up brace is a classic design that blends functionality with support.

Pain relief

If you have ankle pain due to a condition such as arthritis, tendonitis or plantar fasciitis, there are ankle supports that provide primary protection and compression to soothe the pain. An ankle brace with a support sleeve gives this type of comfort and can also help with swelling and inflammation. There are also braces equipped with gel packs to offer both cold and hot therapy that relieve pain and reduce any inflammation or swelling.

Allergies

Some ankle supports may contain latex, which can cause an allergic reaction in some wearers. The symptoms of this reaction include hives, itching, running nose and asthma symptoms such as wheezing, chest tightness and difficulty in breathing. If you’re allergic to latex or natural rubber, always choose products that are labeled as latex-free.

How much you can expect to spend on ankle brace

Typically, ankle braces that come as simple pull-on sleeves are available at $6-$9. If you’re looking to buy an ankle brace for a specific function, such as adjustable ankle braces and injury-specific compression sleeves, the price range is $11-$23. The more expensive options, like the semi-rigid to rigid braces, are generally in the $30-$50 range.

Ankle brace FAQ

How do you clean my ankle brace?

A. For most ankle braces, using mild soap or detergent to wash and rinsing in cold water will do the trick. If your brace includes straps or a fastener, you should remove them before your wash. You can also check the specific instructions on how to wash them, which is usually included in the packaging.

When should you wear your ankle brace?

A. It depends. If you want to prevent an injury, wear the ankle brace during your sport or activity. If you have a chronic condition, such as plantar fasciitis or tendonitis, the ankle brace may be worn throughout your day-to-day life. This also applies to those that are recovering from injury.

What’s the best ankle brace to buy?

Top ankle brace

BioSkin TriLok Ankle Support Brace

What you need to know: This brace is designed to keep your ankles stable while enabling a safe range of motion.

What you’ll love: This brace is ideal for plantar fasciitis, tendonitis and different types of ankle sprains. It features a micro-fleece compression ankle sleeve that provides comfort and helps to reduce swelling in the foot and ankle after an injury. It is also made from soft hypo-allergenic material that is breathable and allows for active mobility while restricting harmful movements.

What you should consider: Some wearers complained that the multiple straps make it cumbersome to wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ankle brace for the money

ASO Ankle Stabilizer

What you need to know: A protective brace, it combines comfort and support thanks to the contoured tongue and lightweight CoolFlex material.

What you’ll love: This ankle stabilizer includes a ballistic nylon boot that gives it durability and an elastic cuff closure to provide support. There is also a bilateral design with each size fitting either the left or right foot.

What you should consider: It takes time to put it on or take it off because of the laces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bracoo Breathable Neoprene Ankle Stabilizer

What you need to know: A multipurpose ankle support, you can use it for a wide range of conditions.

What you’ll love: It is made with premium-grade neoprene that can increase circulation time and speed up the healing process. The brace also includes tiny perforations that make it breathable, preventing unwanted moisture, odor and itchiness.

What you should consider: It is slightly thick, which may be initially uncomfortable when wearing it with your shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

