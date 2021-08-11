Best acupuncture pen

Acupuncture is an ancient healing practice that originated in China. Traditional acupuncture involves inserting thin metallic needles into your body, targeting specific aches and pains.

Which acupuncture pen is best?

Although many people love the idea of acupuncture, others might be afraid of having hundreds of needles inserted into their skin. Luckily, acupuncture pens offer the same benefits as traditional acupuncture without the need to puncture your skin.

Buying the right acupuncture pen can be a challenge. Learn more about the practice, how the device works and which models are the most popular to make the right decision.

What to know before you buy an acupuncture pen

Acupuncture vs. acupuncture pens

Acupuncture is an ancient healing practice that originated in China. Traditional acupuncture involves inserting thin metallic needles into your body, targeting specific aches and pains. Acupuncture is considered a pseudoscience, as there is little scientific evidence to support the validity of its effects.

Some acupuncture pens stimulate your muscles and nerves using electricity. Other kinds of acupuncture pens exist, too. You can use an acupuncture pen on nearly any part of your body that is experiencing pain or discomfort.

Types of acupuncture pens

Electronic : This popular style of pen works by stimulating your muscles with a light electrical current.

: This popular style of pen works by stimulating your muscles with a light electrical current. Laser : Laser acupuncture pens work by focusing low-energy laser beams onto the affected area.

: Laser acupuncture pens work by focusing low-energy laser beams onto the affected area. Manual: Manual acupuncture pens resemble a stylus and have no electronic components. You manually massage the acupoints in your body with this type of acupuncture pen.

What to look for in a quality acupuncture pen

Effective attachments

Many acupuncture pens come with a range of attachments that expand the device’s versatility. Some pens include dome-shaped extensions that are more suited for use on the face, whereas others have spheroidal attachments meant for quick pain relief. Numerous high-quality acupuncture pens don’t include attachments, but if you plan on using your pen on multiple body parts, it can be a good idea to buy one with an array of accessories.

Safe design

Some electronic acupuncture pens are known to shock the user’s hand as they hold it — this doesn’t necessarily hurt, but it can quickly become uncomfortable. Because you’re essentially using the pen to shock yourself, don’t buy a cheap brand that could malfunction and give you a more substantial shock than you might expect.

Intensity settings

If you opt for an electronic acupuncture pen, it’s helpful to get one with a range of intensity settings. Some people may find the stronger settings to be uncomfortable or the weaker settings to be ineffective. Buying a pen with four or more intensity settings will make it more likely that you’ll have a comfortable option.

How much you can expect to spend on an acupuncture pen

Manual acupuncture pens cost around $10. Electronic pens are likely to cost $30-$80. Laser acupuncture pens tend to be the most expensive, at $100 or more.

Acupuncture pen FAQ

What is qi?

A. Qi is a non-scientific term used to describe our internal energy or life force. Many acupuncturists and acupuncture pen manufacturers claim that acupuncture is effective because it stimulates the balance and flow of your qi.

What are acupoints?

A. Acupoints are places on the body where acupuncture may be beneficial. There are more than 361 recognized acupoints on the body.

What’s the best acupuncture pen to buy?

Top acupuncture pen

TENDLITE Red Light Therapy Device

What you need to know: This highly effective laser acupuncture pen is hailed by many as an excellent way to reduce severe muscular pain.

What you’ll love: Super easy to use with no uncomfortable shock. It can be used on pets. Many users reported nearly unbelievable levels of relief after using the pen as directed.

What you should consider: All sales are final with this purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top acupuncture pen for the money

Stainless Steel Manual Acupuncture Pen

What you need to know: This simple but versatile pen is a surprisingly effective method of massaging pressure points and relieving tension.

What you’ll love: At less than $20, you won’t likely find a pen that’s this practical for cheaper. The simple stainless-steel design is built to last. There are two different massage tip sizes, and you can roll it over the skin as well.

What you should consider: There are no instructions or charts included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Glalove Acupuncture Pen

What you need to know: A capable electronic acupuncture pen with three different attachments and nine intensity settings.

What you’ll love: It comes with electrode gel that makes the pen more effective and more comfortable to use.

What you should consider: The device generates an electric current through the hand you hold it with, which some users will find uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

