Which Bona mops are best?

Cleaning hard floors doesn’t have to be difficult or time-consuming. Bona mops make quick work of cleaning wood, laminate and tile floors with microfiber pads.

Bona mops appeal to many people because you can wash each cleaning pad up to 500 times, making them eco-friendly and cost-effective. Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop, the best-selling model, comes with the signature pad and a 34-ounce cartridge filled with Bona’s hardwood cleaning solution.

What to know before you buy a Bona mop

What is a Bona mop?

Bona mops are a dynamic cleaning tool that offers wet and dry cleaning for hard floors. Simply put, the 2-in-1 models are cost-effective and shoulder the responsibility of both spray mops and dust mops. They use soft, microfiber cleaning pads to effectively clean wood, ceramic, laminate, tile and stone floors without scratching or damaging them. Unlike regular mops, which can create larger wet messes, Bona mops won’t soak floors.

Bona mop varieties

Bona currently has three models on the market, all of which come with starter microfiber pads.

Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop: This entry-level model comes with dusting and cleaning pads. It’s suitable for light cleaning on all hard floor types.

This entry-level model comes with dusting and cleaning pads. It’s suitable for light cleaning on all hard floor types. Bona Premium Spray Mop: This popular model is ideal for wet cleaning, and it comes with a refillable cartridge. One model comes with Bona’s hardwood floor cleaner, whereas the other comes with Bona’s hard surface cleaner.

This popular model is ideal for wet cleaning, and it comes with a refillable cartridge. One model comes with Bona’s hardwood floor cleaner, whereas the other comes with Bona’s hard surface cleaner. Bona PowerPlus Premium Motion Spray Mop: Bona’s high-end model builds upon the Premium Spray Mop’s foundational features with a vibrating mop head to deliver a deeper cleaning.

What to look for in a quality Bona mop

Maneuverability

Bona mops have several features that make them easy to maneuver, including dual grips that provide leverage for scrubbing. The swivel head navigates corners and furniture, and it has a flexible design that bends around baseboard heating, wall base molding and interior door casing. The lightweight, portable designs make it easy to carry these mops up and down the stairs.

Washable pads

The key feature of Bona mops is the machine-washable microfiber pads, which you can wash and dry up to 500 times. There are two pad varieties, including the dusting pad, which is intended for cleaning dirt, hair and other tiny particles. The deep clean pad has a towel-like texture with tiny loops that absorb moisture and gently scrub floors.

Refillable cartridge

Bona spray mops come with 34-ounce refillable cartridges, which come pre-filled with Bona’s cleaning solutions. They’re biodegradable, and the formula is free of parabens, phthalates, ammonia, formaldehyde, gluten and phosphates. Once you empty a cartridge, you can fill it with more Bona solution, a different cleaner or water.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bona mop

Bona’s entry-level mops cost approximately $20-$25. Midrange spray mops run between $30-$45, while Bona’s premium mops cost between $40-60.

Bona mop FAQ

Can I use other pads with my Bona mop?

A. Bona sells microfiber pad replacements, including some value packs that include up to three pads. There are also a couple of third-party manufacturers that make compatible pads. However, cleaning pads for other spray and mop cleaners are not compatible.

Is a Bona mop better than a steam mop?

A. It’s more of a matter of a different type of cleaning experience. For the most part, Bona mops work best for light surface cleaning. Steam mops, on the other hand, both clean and sanitize floors with hot water or cleaning solutions.

Do I need a Bona mop if I have a robotic vacuum?

A. Although both are suitable for everyday surface cleaning, a robotic vacuum might not be able to efficiently clean corners. Most robotic vacuums aren’t designed for wet cleaning, either. If anything, the Bona mop is worth buying to cover certain messes the robotic vacuum can’t handle.

What’s the best Bona mop to buy?

Top Bona mop

Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop

What you need to know: This bestselling Bona mop cleans all wood floor types, including unwaxed and unoiled floors.

What you’ll love: You can use this mop for wet or dry cleaning, including on steps. It uses Bona’s signature microfiber pads, which are particularly effective at picking up pet and human hair. The mop also has a refillable 32-ounce cartridge.

What you should consider: It’s ideal for light surface cleaning, but it’s not suitable for picking up after major spills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Bona mop for the money

Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a quick-and-easy floor dusting, this lightweight Bona mop fits the bill.

What you’ll love: It’s suitable for all hard surfaces, from wood to laminate floors. The microfiber dusting pad lifts dust and hair efficiently, including around corners and furniture. Although it’s lightweight, it’s durable enough for everyday use.

What you should consider: The mop head doesn’t lock in place, which would be helpful for certain cleaning techniques.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Bona mop alternatives you might like

Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mop for Wet and Dry Cleaning

The classic Swiffer Sweeper is an affordable option that offers wet and dry cleaning on most hard floors. The lightweight mop is equipped with an ergonomic, non-slip grip for comfortable use.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

O-Cedar ProMist Max Microfiber Spray Mop

The ProMist Max uses an advanced microfiber head that scrubs dirt and grime from hard floors, including textured vinyl. The double-sided pad maximizes cleaning power, and it’s particularly effective at cleaning hard-to-reach areas, including corners.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Libman Freedom Kit Spray Mop

The Libman spray mop is popular for its easy-access reservoir, which is notably larger than most comparable models. It’s an ideal choice for anyone who wants to clean an entire household’s worth of hard floors in a single session.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.