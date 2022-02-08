Which way to protect your fabric furniture is best?

It takes hard work to get your home to look the way you want because a lot of it has to do with cleanliness. You can have the most sophisticated furniture in the world, but if it’s dusty or dirty, it can take away a lot of its charm.

If you own fabric furniture, you’re going to have to work twice as hard to keep it in pristine condition, but luckily, some easy-to-find products can help make your life easier.

What are the best ways to protect fabric furniture

When it comes to protecting your fabric furniture, the measures you can take to keep it in the best condition possible are not unlike most other things in your life, such as your health or car. Dirt and dust naturally accumulate over time, and accidental spills are all too common. That’s why it’s always wise to have a proactive mindset to prevent the severity of things before disaster strikes.

However, sometimes even all the preparation in the world isn’t enough, and reactive measures are all you have left. In any case, there are plenty of ways to keep your fabric furniture in mint condition.

Best proactive methods to protect your fabric furniture

The best way to protect the upholstery of fabric furniture like a couch is to wrap it in plastic. However, for many, that defeats the purpose of having fabric furniture in the first place because while it offers the best protection from dust and spills, it also makes it less comfortable and less aesthetically appealing.

If you want to enjoy the comfort of your fabric furniture without taking anything away from it, you can apply an upholstery protector. Upholstery protectors are cheap solutions that can significantly prolong the life and look of your furniture. They’re easy to use, and most are suitable for even the most delicate fabrics, such as velvet and velour.

It’s also a good idea to vacuum your furniture frequently to remove dust, dirt, crumbs, pet dander and hair. Lint rollers, brushes and latex dishwashing gloves are also highly effective at removing hair, lint and tiny dirt particles.

Best reactive methods to protect your fabric furniture

You can use upholstery protectors and vacuum your furniture all you want, but accidents happen, so you need to be ready for things like spills and pet accidents. Spills can leave behind unpleasant odors and unsightly stains if not treated quickly.

Your best bet is to tend to a spill or pet accident as soon as possible with a powerful stain remover. Most solutions are inexpensive and don’t contain any harmful toxins, but it’s best to check the label for a list of ingredients to be sure.

Before purchasing a stain and odor remover, it’s best to consider the fabric of your furniture since some products are suitable for use on specific materials. Also, be aware that some types of stains might require a more powerful solution like an enzymatic cleaner. The most difficult-to-remove stains are usually caused by blood, bodily fluids and foods such as chocolate.

Everything you need to protect your fabric furniture

Top upholstery protectors

Scotchgard Fabric Water Shield

Scotchgard is an industry-leading brand for upholstery protectors. This protector is an easy-to-use spray that helps protect fabrics against water-based spills. It’s safe to use on delicate materials such as silk and wool and doesn’t leave behind any odors or residue.

Sold by Amazon

Trinova Non-Aerosol Stain Guard

This stain guard is a bit on the pricey side, but it offers optimal protection against spills, allowing easy clean-up before they sink into fabrics. It’s a water-based solution, so it’s safe to use indoors and on various surfaces.

Sold by Amazon

Top vacuum cleaners and brushes

Shark UltraLight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

If you own a pet that sheds a lot of hair, this vacuum cleaner includes a powerful brushroll that’ll help you easily remove it from your fabric furniture. It’s super lightweight and versatile enough to effectively clean above and beneath furniture surfaces.

Sold by Kohl’s

Black and Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

It’s an advanced version of the handheld cleaners that were popular in the ’80s. It’s easy to use and ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, such as couch crevices. Instead of a bag, it features a clear receptacle that lets you see the level of accumulated dirt so users know when to empty it.

Sold by Amazon

Sunbeam Reversible Lint Brush

You can vacuum your furniture to clean it thoroughly, but sometimes a simple lint brush like this one will do the trick if you want to give it a quick and effortless touch-up. It’s excellent for removing lint, dust and hair and features a rotating head, making it ideal for cleaning at an angle.

Sold by Amazon

Top stain and odor removers

Resolve Upholstery and Multi-Fabric Spot and Stain Remover

This is an excellent and safe solution for getting rid of the toughest stains on fabric furniture like sofas, as well as rugs, mattresses and draperies. It’s effective at removing food and mud stains, as well as urine stains and odors caused by pets.

Sold by Amazon

Rocco and Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator

It’s one of the more expensive fabric cleaners, but it’s enzyme-powered, so it’s designed to tackle the toughest types of stains, such as those caused by vomit, pet urine and bodily fluids. It’s safe to use around pets and children and eliminates pungent odors.

Sold by Amazon

Forcefield Fabric Cleaner

This is a deep-penetrating solution that effectively removes water-based and oil-based stains. It’s even effective at removing old stains and leaves a layer of protection that repels dirt and helps prevent future spills from sinking into the fabric.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.