Who could have “gnome” that friendly bearded characters in cute hats would be dominating this year’s holiday decor?

Holiday gnomes are popping up everywhere this season, from cozy bedding to festive entertaining essentials. They’ve even become one of the season’s top-selling characters featured on novelty clothing, right up there with the likes of Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf.

Even though we’re deep into the season at this point, there’s still time to add friendly gnomes to your home in time for holiday festivities.

What you need to know about holiday gnomes

What are gnomes?

Gnomes are whimsical characters with roots dating back to Roman mythology. They’ve appeared in numerous European folklore stories, most notably those from Germany, Scandinavian nations and the UK.

Gnomes often appear in popular culture as benevolent characters that oversee the well-being of the land’s flora and fauna. In the 19th century, they were popularized as garden ornaments, as they were said to bring good fortune for better crop yields.

While gnomes have appeared in various forms throughout stories, they traditionally have pointed red hats, long white beards and simple boots, or long braids and floor-length dresses with aprons.

Gnome home decor trends

Gnome decor trends touch every corner of the home, from bedrooms to bathrooms. Many people have chosen gnomes as their main seasonal design theme and literally deck the halls with the mythical character. Other people prefer a pared-down version of gnome decor and stick to simple accents like bathroom towels, throw pillows or plush figurines.

As far as decorations are concerned, gnome-inspired welcome mats, flags and inflatable yard decorations emerged as festive favorites this year. Some individuals took wreath-making into their own hands and used textiles like felt, pompoms and LED lights to create gnome-inspired designs.

How much you can expect to spend on holiday gnome items

Festive gnome decor starts at $10 and less for towels and tiny knickknacks, whereas home goods like bedding, throw pillows and larger gnome figurines cost $25-$75. Gnome decor made with fine materials, such as glass or ceramic, may cost $60-$250.

Join the holiday gnome craze with these products

Northlight Gnome with Flip Sequin Hat

This 17-inch gnome plush is a nice addition to any mantle or tabletop. The bedazzled hat complements red-and-green holiday decor.

Sold by Amazon

Levtex Home Gnome Sweet Gnome Pillow

The gnome-inspired accent pillow, suitable for beds and sofas, adds a cozy touch with fluffy red pompoms and fluffy beards.

Sold by Amazon

ASTANFY Printed Gnome Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Because of its versatility, this gnome shirt lends itself to plenty of wear throughout the season. It’s a favorite for holiday festivities.

Sold by Amazon

Stupell Home Decor Gnome Welcome Sign

If you’re looking for inviting wall art to impress holiday guests, this cheery gnome welcome sign is the top choice.

Sold by Kohl’s

“Tomten Saves Christmas” by Linda Liebrand

Kids who love gnomes will love this Swedish Christmas tale about Farm Tomten, a grumpy gnome who soon finds himself excited for the upcoming holiday.

Sold by Amazon

St. Nicholas Square Gnomes Quilt Set

Upgrade your seasonal bedding with this reversible quilt and shams set, made with soft cotton and machine-washable.

Sold by Kohl’s

VP Home Solar Garden Gnome

If you’re not ready to bid farewell to gnomes after the holiday season, this solar LED gnome light can take up permanent residency in your garden.

Sold by Amazon

