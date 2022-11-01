What are the best fall pillows?

From hot apple cider to fuzzy sweaters to delicious pumpkin pie, fall is a season that’s all about creating a warm, cozy vibe. But if you want to decorate your home to celebrate that feeling, you don’t have to go overboard with a bunch of pumpkins or mums on your front steps.

Just by adding one or two autumn-themed throw pillows to your sofa, easy chair or bed, you can instantly get your home ready for the season. If you’re ready to decorate, here are the best fall pillows you can find to add some autumnal flavor to your home.

Best fall pillows

Under $25

VHC Brands Sawyer Mill Harvest Festival Charcoal Throw Pillow

This throw pillow is made of 100% natural woven cotton, giving it a charming rustic look. The cover has an autumnal design with several pumpkins and a basket of apples that scream “fall.” It also includes a lightweight liner and fluffy insert, so the pillow maintains its shape.

Sold by Amazon

Greendale Home Fashions Hello Pumpkin Square Fall Throw Pillow

Made of 100% cotton, this festive fall pillow features a distressed gray checkered pattern and a “Hello Pumpkin” graphic. It also has a polyester fiberfill insert sewn into the case to help it maintain its plush, overstuffed look.

Sold by Amazon

VHC Brands Heritage Farms Autumn Greeting Pillow

Welcome guests to your home in style this fall with this country-inspired throw pillow. It comes with a 100% cotton pillow cover and an insert with 100% polyester fill. The simple “Autumn Greetings” message features a black and beige design that works with many color schemes, too.

Sold by Amazon

From $25-$50

Pillow Perfect Halloween Spider 31 Throw Pillow

This fun, Halloween-themed throw pillow is proof you don’t have to limit the Halloween decorations to your lawn. It features a large 31 and a dangling spider stitched in glittery silver thread. The pillow is also made of super-soft cotton and has clean, knife-edge seams.

Sold by Amazon

Celebrate Together Fall Harvest Tapestry Throw Pillow

This rusty orange throw pillow reminds you of all the things to be thankful for during the fall season. Its cover has a zippered closure and an insert with polyester fill that holds its shape well. It’s a good size, too, measuring 18 inches by 18 inches.

Sold by Kohl’s

Saro Lifestyle Fall Design Puppy Love Throw Pillow

Dog lovers will appreciate this puppy-themed fall pillow that depicts two dog rubbing noses in adorable scarves as autumn leaves fall around them. Its cover is made of 100% cotton, while the fill is made of polyester, and it also has a soft feel that makes it perfect for cuddling up with on chilly fall days.

Sold by Amazon

Pillow Perfect Halloween Applique Wicked Witch Lumbar Pillow

Celebrate Halloween with this fun rectangular pillow. It features an embroidered design with a witch’s high-heeled boots and broom, accented with a three-dimensional gauzy skirt. It has oversized black-and-orange pom-poms at the corners, too.

Sold by Amazon

Enchante Pumpkin Fringe Decorative Pillow

This large 20 inch by 20 inch throw pillow features a fall-inspired plaid background in shades of brown, white and tan, as well as a “Happy Harvest” message. The large, embroidered pumpkins, leaves and acorns add fun details to the pillow. The case features a zipper closure, too, so you can remove it for cleaning if necessary.

Sold by Macy’s

$50 and up

Â

E by Design Fall Leaves Decorative Pillow

Featuring a lovely design with red, orange and gold fall leaves on tree branches, this decorative pillow is a perfect addition to your living room or bedroom this fall. It features a woven polyester case and polyester fill, so it’s hypoallergenic. The pillow is also made in the United States.

Sold by Macy’s

Mod Lifestyles Fall Leaves Embroidery Pillow

This throw pillow features a lovely design that can get your home ready for fall. It features embroidered maple leaves in a random pattern, but you can also reverse it to a solid beige back in other seasons. It also includes a polyester fill insert that zippers in and out of the case for easy cleaning.

Sold by Macy’s

C and F Home Autumn Forest Throw Pillow

With a unique texture, this lovely fall throw pillow adds plenty of visual interest to your home. Its design features three fall trees with a combination of red, orange and yellow leaves that capture the beauty of autumn foliage. It’s made of durable polyester, too, so you can decorate with it for years.

Sold by Kohl’s

Lacourte Herringbone Pumpkin Decorative Pillow

Nothing says autumn like pumpkins, so this throw pillow’s pumpkin applique graphic is the ideal design for the season. The pumpkins also have embroidered details to give them a three-dimensional look. The pillow even incorporates jute cord to provide a cozy, rustic look.

Sold by Macy’s

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.