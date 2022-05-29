Which sofa slipcovers are best?

Couches can be a huge expense when it comes to furnishing your living room, especially since they get the most wear and tear in your home. It can be expensive to replace a sofa when you no longer like the look, but sofa slipcovers can be a stylish and inexpensive way to update your living room and sofa. Sofa slipcovers fit snugly over your couch, and there are so many different options when it comes to the style, color, pattern and material. The Easy-Going Sofa Slipcover is a top pick for its reversible design and water-resistant material.

What to know before you buy a sofa slipcover

Benefits of sofa slipcovers

There are so many benefits to buying a sofa slipcover. They are a budget-friendly room makeover option and the best protective cover for families with children and pets since they help reduce any damage to the sofa from spills, messes, pet hair and outside dirt. They are also an excellent option for those with new pets since bathroom training can wreak havoc on your furniture and household surfaces.

Size and fit

You need the exact measurements of your couch when you’re looking for a well-fitted sofa slipcover. The average sofa slipcover fits sofas between 72 and 92 inches, while extra-large slipcovers work for sofas between 95 and 118 inches.

What to look for in a quality sofa slipcover

Color and design

Sofa slipcovers come in various textures, colors and patterns. Solid colors tend to be the most popular option since they are easy to match with a room that’s already decorated. Patterned slipcovers include tapestry prints, stripes, damask prints and florals.

Popular materials

The most popular materials for sofa slipcovers include stretchy options like blends of polyester, spandex and Lycra, cotton and canvas slipcovers and upholstery slipcovers made from heavily woven materials.

Single-piece vs. multi-piece slipcovers

Sofa slipcovers come in two different styles, including single-piece and multi-piece. Single-piece styles are more affordable, but the fit can be hit-and-miss. Multi-piece sofa slipcovers are more pricey, but they generally fit better.

How much you can expect to spend on a sofa slipcover

Sofa slipcovers range in price from about $30-$250, depending on the overall fit and the quality of the material. Budget-friendly slipcovers go for $30-$50, while mid-range slipcovers cost about $50-$100 and high-end sofa slipcovers vary in price from $100-$250.

Sofa slipcover FAQ

Do you need to dry clean your sofa slipcover?

A. It depends on the material of the slipcover, but many sofa slipcovers are machine washable and don’t need to be dry cleaned. Manufacturers will usually offer recommended care and cleaning instructions, but you should ask before you purchase the slipcover if you don’t see any fabric care information.

The most heavyweight and shrink-prone fabrics like canvas or cotton might require dry cleaning to keep the color as well as the size. Some lightweight sofa slipcovers made from polyester and spandex are fade-resistant and thin, so they tend to be machine washable. Keep in mind that you might need to line dry these slipcovers since not all of the machine-washable slipcovers respond well to tumble drying.

Should you purchase more than one sofa slipcover?

A. It’s a smart idea to buy more than one sofa slipcover, even if you only use the second slipcover as a spare when you are washing the first one. Having a replacement slipcover on hand is also a good choice in case the slipcover tears and needs to be replaced. Then, your sofa won’t be exposed to any wear and tear while you are shopping for a replacement slipcover.

If you want to have seasonal decor in your living room, you might want to buy coordinating slipcovers to match the holiday or season. Cool colors work best in the spring and summer, while warm tones work well in the fall and winter months.

What’s the best sofa slipcover to buy?

Top sofa slipcover

Easy-Going Sofa Slipcover

What you need to know: This popular Easy-Going sofa slipcover is an excellent reversible and water-resistant option for families with pets and kids.

What you’ll love: Considered the best of the best, this sofa slipcover offers slide prevention, furniture protection and easy care. The slipcover is also machine washable and water-resistant with a large variety of color options.

What you should consider: Some customers say that this sofa slipcover does not work very well on leather couches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sofa slipcover for the money

PureFit Super Stretch Sofa Slipcover

What you need to know: This non-slip, soft and washable sofa slipcover from PureFit will give you plenty of bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly sofa slipcover features different color options, a super stretchy form fit fabric, simple installation and easy care. The sofa slipcover will also stay in place with premium non-slip foam anchors and a non-skid elastic bottom.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this sofa slipcover is not the best option if you have pets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Subrtex Sofa Slipcover

What you need to know: This beautiful, machine-washable slipcover from Subrtex provides full protection for your couch.

What you’ll love: This polyester and spandex sofa slipcover is a top-quality option that protects your couch from stains and daily wear. The elastic loops sewn at the bottom of the slipcover help make sure that the slipcover stays in place.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that the white color option is more of an off-white than a pure white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

