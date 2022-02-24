Which end table with lamp is best?

While sofas and recliners are often plush and quite comfortable, they don’t usually have anywhere you can put a drink or charge your phone. An end table is the natural solution, but putting a lamp on one takes up valuable space. To reduce clutter and allow for plenty of room for storing magazines, knickknacks and phone chargers, consider an end table with a built-in lamp.

The best end table with a lamp for most people is the Brightech Madison. While the manufacturer calls it a nightstand, it’s actually closer to an end table, and offers a classy aesthetic alongside helpful features.

What to know before you buy an end table with lamp

End tables vs. nightstands: What’s the difference?

There’s no hard-and-fast rule, but nightstands typically have drawers underneath for stashing important items like medicines or contact solution near your bed while still keeping it out of sight. End tables, by contrast, usually have open bottoms and might have a shelf or two for storing books or displaying decorations. There aren’t really any other major differences between the two, and you’ll find a decent amount of furniture labeled as a nightstand that actually makes a great end table.

It should be at least as high as your sofa’s arms

Whether it’s next to a couch or an easy chair, an end table should be at least roughly even with the furniture’s arms, while a comfortable maximum height is about 4 inches higher than the arms. Anything taller and it starts to get a little clumsy to quickly grab your beverage or remote control. On the other side of the coin, if you find an end table that you really like but it’s a bit short, you can probably get by just fine as long as it’s within 2 inches of the height of your sofa’s arms.

You’ll probably need to supply your own bulb

This might seem like a no-brainer, but a number of end table and lamp combinations come with a bulb included. In some cases, it’s even a fancy kind like an Edison bulb, which can add an extra level of class to a room. However, the bulbs that ship with most lamp-equipped end tables aren’t exactly great, and in some cases are pretty dim.

Don’t worry, though, because there are even smart bulbs that mimic intricate Edison bulbs, like this warm white TP-Link Kasa. You can also opt for a more common colored smart light bulb, but be aware that they don’t project light in as wide of an angle as many non-smart LED bulbs. With respect to the light bulb, it’s also important to consider whether you want a traditional, upright lamp or a downward-facing suspended one.

What to look for in a quality end table with lamp

What it’s made of

Durable metal or wooden legs and frames are critical to almost any piece of furniture. Luckily, that’s one of the areas where even today’s budget-friendly manufacturers seem to do a good job. Aside from the legs and frame, pay attention to what kind of wood makes up the shelves. The most important thing to consider here is whether the shelves are each a solid piece of hardwood or if they’re softer pine with a veneer layer to make them look fancy. It’s generally advised to avoid new veneer furniture. Thankfully, a bit of research shows that it’s relatively easy to find an end table with quality wooden shelves

A quality lampshade

Be careful not to overlook the lampshade, which determines how the lamp’s bulb throws light and can make the difference between a soft light and something with more concrete patterning. That’s not to say that soft, diffuse light is necessarily better — in reality, it’s up to you which you prefer in your living room. Aside from the way the light looks, a lampshade tends to be a pretty prominent part of a table lamp, so make sure you choose one you like the look of (or have a spare lampshade to replace it with).

Charging stations

Since you already have to plug a lamp and end table combination into the wall, they might as well put charging ports in them. You’ll find that some — but not all — end tables with lamps also offer USB ports capable of charging small devices like smartphones. This eliminates the need for bulky wall chargers and can even help with battery health, so you can keep your phone’s battery capacity high if you like to keep the same phone for a few years.

A rare few end table and lamp combos offer wireless charging pads, which are more convenient than physical plugins but also aren’t great for battery health. Of course, if you upgrade your smartphone every year or two, you won’t own it long enough to notice a degraded battery.

How much you can expect to spend on an end table with lamp

The least expensive end table with an attached lamp costs around $60. You can spend upwards of $200 if you want something really fancy, but some of the best options cost about $100 or just over.

End table with lamp FAQ

Should I get a round or square end table?

A. Your home decor decisions are absolutely up to you, but keep in mind that a square or rectangular end table will maximize the usable space in terms of how big the unit’s footprint is. So, if you have a wide open living room with plenty of space, a round end table can accent other angles and lines around it. Alternatively, square and especially slim, rectangular models can provide convenient storage and lighting without wasting valuable space.

How deep should my end table be?

A. Put simply, it should not be any deeper than the sofa or chairs it’s next to. It’s highly frustrating to knock your knees and ankles into a piece of furniture that protrudes just an inch or 2 past the front of your sofa.

What are the best end tables with lamp to buy?

Top end table with lamp

Brightech Madison

What you need to know: It looks great, has the right amount of space and features two plugins for electronics.

What you’ll love: The first thing you might notice is that it’s considerably more stylish than most, especially others in its price range. The lampshade is particularly interesting and there are both AC and USB ports on the front for powering a wide range of devices.

What you should consider: While the lampshade does have plenty of character, it is a bit unconventional and therefore not for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top end table with lamp for money

Elyona Round Solid Wood

What you need to know: It’s got plenty of room for a drink and the remote, but its footprint is still quite small.

What you’ll love: It’s perfect if your living room doesn’t have much space but you still want it to contrast with the lines and angles of the couch. Possibly most interesting is the adjustable suspended lamp with a range of 44 degrees in any direction.

What you should consider: It’s not really big enough for storing books or magazines and doesn’t have any charging ports.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hykolity Modern

What you need to know: This is a relatively basic yet sturdy option that doesn’t cost a fortune.

What you’ll love: Since the base and top extend farther than the legs, the Hykolity isn’t as visually significant as some others, so it fits into a different kind of decor. Unlike some, its AC outlet and USB port are mounted on the side instead of being shown off to the entire room.

What you should consider: While its somewhat industrial feel will appeal to some, it’s not nearly as elegant as some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

