Got dust bunnies? Not for long. Say goodbye to dust, crumbs and pet hair, thanks to Amazon’s current deals on some of its top-selling Roombas. These robotic vacuums are sweeping the nation, and the price tags you’re about to see will have you floored.

What’s so great about Roomba?

In case you’re uninitiated, having a Roomba means you can put the broom back in the closet. These smart dust busters automatically handle this aspect of house cleaning without you having to lift a finger.

We’ve tested them extensively and found that Roomba, the line of robot vacuums from iRobot, features innovative and intelligent designs — plus more than 20 years of experience in the robot vacuum game.

While different models offer different features, pretty much any Roomba you get will be able to transition seamlessly between carpet and hard floors like hardwood, tile and vinyl. They’re also great at avoiding obstacles, whether they use bounce navigation or the more sophisticated room mapping capabilities.

All Roomba models have dirt trays with enough capacity to handle most messes, and they’re easy to empty and clean. Roombas are also generally pretty simple to maintain.

People with kids and pets especially love Roombas, as they can tackle daily messes like food spills and fur shedding with ease. They won’t keep your home perfectly spotless; you will still need to manually vacuum and mop sometimes. However, a Roomba is a great way of staying on top of day-to-day dirt and grime, so floor cleaning becomes a once-in-a-while job instead of a daily chore.

4 on-sale Roombas you’ll want to snag on Amazon right now

Ready to make the leap to cleaner floors? With these “dirt cheap” prices, you’ll want to head to Amazon and pick your new Roomba ASAP.

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

In our testing, we found the s9+ to be the best of the best. It can run for more than 90 minutes on a single charge, it transitions easily from carpet to hard floors, its D-shape helps it fit into corners and along baseboards, and its powerful suction captures all types of debris. At 40% off, now is the time to get a great deal on this incredible machine.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

In our Roomba test, this vacuum delivered the most bang for your buck — and even more so at 25% off. The i4+ can easily cover large areas on a single charge and clean various carpet pile heights. Plus, it’s easy to clean due to its rubber brushes that don’t get tangled up with hair.

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

This is another model we loved in our testing due to its top-notch suction and tangle-free rollers that helped it easily sweep away pet hair on hardwood floors. We were also impressed by its accurate mapping and the way it swerved around obstacles in its path while cleaning.

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum

As an older model, the i7 is already well-priced, making it irresistible at 35% off. This is an excellent option for those with smaller homes who don’t need a self-emptying model but still want the strong suction, versatility and accurate mapping that Roomba provides.

