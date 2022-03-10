Which Japanese apron is best?

Not to be confused with maekake, a simple flap of fabric work apron that is favored by Japanese handicraft and tradespeople, Japanese aprons are a simple piece of fabric that drapes over the front and crosses in the back. Sometimes referred to as crossback aprons, these provide ample coverage of your clothes without interfering with your cooking. Their style almost resembles a generously cut tunic.

The Aobbybbs Crossback Apron is the choice of professional cooks for its easy fit, easy care and simple functionality. It’s an affordable choice if you want to see if a Japanese apron works for you.

What to know before you buy a Japanese apron

Sized vs. one-size-fits-all aprons

Kitchen aprons are usually not sized, but some cooks prefer more choice in how their aprons fit. With its lack of ties and billowy fit below the waist, taking a one-size-fits-all approach may not work when it comes to Japanese aprons. Some companies offer sizes so you can tailor the fit to you.

Additionally, some companies also offer aprons sized for different genders. The cut is no different, but the proportions are. Taller people might be more comfortable in the longer aprons sized for men.

Materials

Traditional Japanese aprons are generally made in either linen or a linen/cotton blend. These fabrics are easy to clean, breathable and comfortable — crucial for cooks in busy kitchens.

Linen and cotton resist stains and dry quickly, too.

Cut of the apron

The cut of the apron performs one essential function: to protect your clothes. Some Japanese aprons offer total coverage, wrapping around the sides and overlapping in the back, while others end at the side of the legs. Cooks might find that the extra coverage hinders movement, but this extra coverage does keep clothes clean.

What to look for in a quality Japanese apron

Pockets

Extra pockets are great on any garment, but they are especially important on an apron. Some aprons insert a pocket on side seams, while others place them front and center. You might even find one or two chest pockets (but these are less common).

Strap width

Straps should be wide enough to feel secure on the shoulders but not so wide that they become a cap sleeve. Some cooks prefer a slightly more narrow strap, but the best Japanese aprons strike a balance that is comfortable, functional and stylish.

Fit that fits

Professional chefs cannot have an apron that billows out in luxurious waves from the top of the bib to the hem. They need a closer fit to avoid their apron getting caught on ovens (or on fire). Home cooks can embrace a more fluid style of apron, with luscious folds of linen, but they still need to be careful in the kitchen.

How much you can expect to spend on a Japanese apron

From bargain brands to high-end designers, expect to spend $10-$200 on a crossback apron.

Japanese apron FAQ

How do you care for a Japanese apron?

A. Many Japanese aprons are as easy to care for as other traditional tieback aprons. Pretreat stains if needed, and toss in the washer. Check the care label on your apron to see if it needs to be line dried or can go in the dryer.

What’s the best material for an apron?

A. The traditional material for aprons is white cotton. Although white shows stains, it can be bleached back to its sparkling bright original color, and cotton is durable.

Some chefs prefer a cotton and polyester blend, while others who traditionally wear a crossback apron like the feel and movement of linen or linen-cotton blend.

Specialized industries may have their own preferences. For example, butchers typically wear waterproof aprons that cover them from their collar bones to their ankles.

Do aprons have other uses?

A. Although the most iconic use of an apron is in the kitchen, an apron can help any time you need to protect your clothes. Gardeners, potters and other craftspeople routinely add an apron to their gear before getting started. Housekeepers also find aprons (and their pockets) handy.

And history buffs might note that ancient Egyptians are depicted in carvings and paintings wearing aprons for rituals and ceremonies. Aprons also served as a calling card in the Middle Ages, with different styles indicating the type of trade a person practiced.

What are the best Japanese aprons to buy?

Top Japanese apron

Aobbybbs Crossback Apron

What you need to know: This easy-care apron is a wash-and-go wonder.

What you’ll love: The blend of 55% cotton and 45% linen means it’s durable but also goes right in the washer. Two hidden side pockets are roomy, and the crossback straps are comfortable. It comes in a bag of the same fabric for easy storage. It comes in 10 colors.

What you should consider: This runs small, and some cooks reported big gaps in the side by the straps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Japanese apron for the money

Mhomer Cross Back Cooking Apron

What you need to know: This breathable apron is light and perfect for a hot kitchen.

What you’ll love: Patch pockets, contrast stitching and a large smiley face (or embroidered flowers) set this apron apart. The fabric is 70% cotton and 30% for a lightweight feel. It’s available in five colors and fits people who wear up to size 3XL. This can be washed in a washing machine but should be air-dried.

What you should consider: Some cooks report that it runs large but that it also shrinks in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Saro Lifestyle Criss Cross No-Tie Striped Apron

What you need to know: If you love that luxe life, this is the apron for you.

What you’ll love: Machine washable linen drapes over the body like a dress. The fit is streamlined but coverage is ample, wrapping around the sides of the body and overlapping in the back. Its wide straps are comfortable, and two patch pockets rest on either hip.

What you should consider: This is an expensive option.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

