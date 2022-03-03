Which KitchenAid coffee maker is best?

If your coffee maker is on the fritz, or you’re just looking to replace the one you have, a KitchenAid coffee maker might be just what you need. KitchenAid is known for making top-notch kitchen appliances, and their coffee makers tend to be both stylish and durable. The KitchenAid Spiral Showerhead Drip Coffee Maker, for example, is an affordable coffee maker with a unique dripping mechanism that optimizes the brewing process.

What to consider before you buy a KitchenAid coffee maker

Hot coffee vs. cold brew

Some people may prefer to alternate between hot and cold coffee, depending on the temperature, whereas others like the same type of coffee year-round. KitchenAid specializes in drip coffee makers, but they also produce quality cold-brew coffee makers. Cold-brew is typically brewed in cold water for half a day or more, bringing out the rich, sweet flavors of the coffee beans. On the other hand, hot coffee tends to be more bitter and aromatic.

Coffee pot size

When buying a coffee maker, it’s a good idea to consider how much coffee your household consumes in a given day. Most KitchenAid coffee makers make up to 12 cups of coffee at a time, although their cold brew coffee makers tend to make 19 cups at a time.

Coffee health facts

Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of death – According to a study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), older adults who drink coffee daily have a lower risk of respiratory disease, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and infections. It’s important to note, this doesn’t necessarily mean that people who drink coffee live longer than those who don’t. Still, according to the study, adults who consume three to four cups per day had roughly a 10% lower risk of death than those who don’t.

Although drinking coffee is generally healthy, it can be bad for you if you consume too much. Adults who drink more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day may experience adverse health effects. Adding too much sugar to your coffee may cause adverse health effects – Many people enjoy adding sugar to their coffee. Adding one or two spoons of sugar to your coffee isn’t likely to have a significant impact on your health, but adding too much may increase the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

What to look for in a quality KitchenAid coffee maker

Digital display

Coffee makers with digital displays allow you to track your brew settings easily. Most cold brew coffee makers won’t feature a digital display since they aren’t often electric and are meant to be placed in your refrigerator. Still, when buying a drip coffee maker, choosing a model with a digital display will make your brewing experience more intuitive.

Brew strength

Lower-end coffee makers don’t give you many options when it comes to brewing strength, meaning you’ll have to adjust the amount of coffee grounds you add to the machine if you want your drink weak or strong. On the other hand, most KitchenAid coffee makers feature easy-to-use strength settings that allow you to control the boldness of your brew.

Brew quality

Brew quality is likely the most important consideration when shopping for a coffee maker. A good coffee maker should make the most of your coffee grounds by ensuring the water drips evenly over the grounds. Still, standard drip coffee makers can brew a great cup of coffee, especially if they feature brew strength settings.

Sleek design

Since your coffee maker will likely be visible in your home’s kitchen, it’s a good idea to choose a model with an appealing design. Many KitchenAid coffee makers feature black plastic and stainless-steel accents that look great in nearly any kitchen.

How much you can expect to spend on a KitchenAid coffee maker

Most KitchenAid drip coffee makers cost between $100-$180. KitchenAid’s cold brew coffee makers tend to cost around $115.

KitchenAid coffee maker FAQ

Are KitchenAid coffee makers easy to clean?

A. Yes, most KitchenAid coffee makers feature removable water tanks and carafes for easy cleaning. Some KitchenAid coffee makers even have an auto-clean feature for hands-off cleaning.

Can I make my coffee the night before with a KitchenAid coffee maker?

A. Yes, many KitchenAid coffee makers feature 24-hour programmability.

What are the best KitchenAid coffee makers to buy?

Top KitchenAid coffee maker

KitchenAid Spiral Showerhead 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

What you need to know: This affordable drip coffee maker features a 29-hole spiral showerhead that optimizes the brewing process by evenly saturating your grounds.

What you’ll love: This machine features a removable water tank and auto-cleaning feature. With this coffee maker, you can prepare your coffee the night before and set a specific time for the machine to begin brewing.

What you should consider: KitchenAid doesn’t sell replacement carafes for this coffee maker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top KitchenAid cold brew coffee maker

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker

What you need to know: This sleek cold brew coffee maker can brew up to 19 servings of cold brew at a time.

What you’ll love: This device’s stainless steel tap allows you to dispense cold brew coffee from your fridge easily. This coffee maker is durable and easy to use.

What you should consider: This coffee maker takes up a significant amount of fridge space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KitchenAid Pour-Over Coffee Brewer

What you need to know: This machine mimics a rich pour-over coffee experience with just a press of a button.

What you’ll love: It’s a cinch to make delicious coffee that tastes like it was handcrafted at a cafe. The coffee maker features an attractive design that looks great in nearly any kitchen.

What you should consider: This coffee maker takes longer to brew a pot of coffee than other KitchenAid coffee makers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

