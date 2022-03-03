Which pizza stone is best?

Whether you like pineapple or anchovies as a topping, making pizza from scratch is a fun and satisfying way to get your perfect pie every time. It’s also cheaper and usually healthier than pizza delivery or restaurant pizza.

While you could just use a regular baking sheet to cook your pizza, using a pizza stone is superior because it produces an evenly baked and crispy crust, just like your favorite pizzeria. For a versatile pizza stone that’s a favorite among professional chefs, the Heritage Black Ceramic Pizza Stone is our top pick.

What to know before you buy a pizza stone

How a pizza stone works

A pizza stone mimics the effect of a traditional brick pizza oven, primarily by absorbing large amounts of heat and spreading it evenly across the entire surface. The porous material of the pizza stone can draw water out of the dough, resulting in a dish that’s evenly cooked and crispy. If you preheat your pizza stone, the burst of extreme heat can also make the dough puffier.

How to use a pizza stone

First, preheat the oven with your pizza stone already inside. Once the oven is ready, slide your pizza onto the stone with a pizza peel. Cook the pizza until the cheese is bubbling and the crust begins to turn a golden brown. Once it’s ready, remove the cooked pizza from the stone and wait for it to cool!

Tips for using a pizza stone

Don’t add cold dough to a hot pizza stone. This can sometimes cause a thermal shock that can crack the stone’s surface. Wait for your crust to become room temperature or microwave it for 30 seconds.

You can use a pizza stone as a replacement for a traditional baking pan. Try using the extreme heat provided by the stone to bake bread or roast vegetables.

If you bake pizzas often, some users recommend leaving your pizza stone in the oven at all times. That prevents the risk of breaking the stone or causing thermal shock.

Pizza stones are usually rather porous, so avoid using the platform to prepare any dishes with high amounts of oil or water.

What to look for in a quality pizza stone

Materials

Despite their name, pizza stones can be constructed from a wide variety of materials. Just like stone, many of these alternative materials are great at retaining heat and absorbing moisture.

Clay: Perhaps the most traditional material used for pizza stones is lead-free clay, which produces a crispy crust but takes a long time to preheat.

Perhaps the most traditional material used for pizza stones is lead-free clay, which produces a crispy crust but takes a long time to preheat. Ceramic: This material absorbs heat quickly and easily, but is more fragile than other pizza stone types.

This material absorbs heat quickly and easily, but is more fragile than other pizza stone types. Cast iron: You shouldn’t heat this heavy metal beyond 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but it’s a particularly durable and versatile material.

You shouldn’t heat this heavy metal beyond 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but it’s a particularly durable and versatile material. Cordierite: This mineral is extremely durable and can absorb massive amounts of heat. It’s also commonly used for pizza stones because it’s resistant to thermal shock.

Pizza peel

Many pizza stones come with a special tool called a pizza peel. Resembling a large spatula with a wide end, this simple tool is typically made of wood and the easiest way to insert and remove a pizza from the oven.

How much you can expect to spend on a pizza stone

The price of a pizza stone can vary depending on the size of the stone and the quality of the materials used. Most consumers can expect to spend $20-$50 for a mid-tier stone, with high-end platforms costing up to $200.

Pizza stone FAQ

Do I need to wash my pizza stone?

A. Just like a cast-iron skillet, pizza stones shouldn’t be washed after each use. Simply use a slightly wet brush to scrape the surface of your stone. Avoid soap and excessive water, as the stone can absorb these, affecting the flavor of your pizza.

Can I put a pizza stone on a grill?

A. Yes! Pizza stones heat up exceptionally well when placed on a grill, just like the brick ovens in professional pizzerias.

What’s the best pizza stone to buy?

Top pizza stone

Heritage Black Ceramic Pizza Stone

What you need to know: This popular stone heats up extremely fast and comes with a free-wheeled pizza cutter.

What you’ll love: Made from ceramic with a durable cordierite coating, this pizza stone preheats twice as fast as similar products and is completely resistant to grease and burns. The nonstick glaze means you can use this stone again and again without any issues.

What you should consider: Although this stone is popular, some users are confused by the maintenance instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pizza stone for the money

Cuisinart Alfrescamore Ceramic-Glazed Pizza Stone

What you need to know: This glazed pizza stone is affordable and great for baking restaurant-style pizzas.

What you’ll love: The product is made from ceramic with a cordierite glaze, which means you can cut the pizza directly on the surface. Unlike similar stones, it’s dishwasher safe, which is a convenient feature that many users love.

What you should consider: Some users feel this pizza stone is particularly fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Honey-Can-Do Old Stone Rectangular Baking Stone

What you need to know: This large, rectangular pizza stone uses the same old stone material as traditional brick ovens.

What you’ll love: The rectangular shape is convenient for larger pizzas, and the stone is made from durable, lead-free clay that absorbs heat and distributes it evenly. This stone also features a raised-edge design, so it’s much easier to remove from the oven.

What you should consider: It’s too heavy for some users to easily maneuver, while a few others report a distinct chemical smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.