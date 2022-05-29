Which glass whiteboards are best?

The blackboard, and variations of it, have been in use since ancient times, while the whiteboard became prominent between the 1960s and the 1990s. Tempered-glass constructed whiteboards became available in the 2000s and are steadily growing in popularity, especially in collegiate settings. If you’re in the market for a new whiteboard, glass is simply the best you can get.

The best glass whiteboard money can buy is the Quartet Glass Dry Erase Board. While difficult to install, this glass whiteboard option includes magnetic connection, a tray for holding your various markers and an eraser plus features an extended warranty should anything damaging occur.

What to know before you buy a glass whiteboard

Benefits of glass whiteboards

Glass whiteboards have multiple benefits over their counterparts with their increased durability being the highest on the list. A glass whiteboard can last for years if it’s properly taken care of.

They are also much easier to clean. Glass whiteboards aren’t porous like most of the standard materials used in whiteboards, meaning there’s no risk of streaking or absorbing the ink from a marker.

Types of glass whiteboard

Glass whiteboards come in one of three styles: clear, frosted or colorful.

Think of a frosted glass whiteboard as a mid-point between standard and glass whiteboards. Frosted glass whiteboards have the same increased durability and ease of cleaning as standard glass whiteboards, combined with the same opaque aesthetics of regular whiteboards. They do tend to cost the most amongst glass whiteboard varieties. Colorful: While colored whiteboards are a great option for those who like to add an extra splash of aesthetic value to their home or office, they do severely limit the range of markers you can use on their surface while remaining legible. One of the most popular colors of glass whiteboard is black, thanks to its strong and modern looks.

Benefits of frameless glass whiteboards

Frameless glass whiteboards have multiple benefits which put them above their framed contemporaries, most importantly, a sleek and elegant appearance. Practically speaking, a frameless glass whiteboard can add as much as one full inch of space to write on around the edges, plus you can install additional frameless glass whiteboards edge-to-edge to greatly increase your available surface area.

What to look for in a quality glass whiteboard

Size

Unlike their standard counterparts, glass whiteboards don’t actually have what can be considered a standard size as they are available in a much wider range of sizes, including as small as 8.5 x 11 inches and as large as 4 x 8 feet. They can even come in different shapes like squares, or have different types of edges.

Installation

The difficulty of installing a glass whiteboard is one of the biggest differentiators between glass and standard whiteboards. It requires a great deal of preplanning and you must have certain tools. It doesn’t help that many glass whiteboards don’t include clear instructions. Installing a glass whiteboard is complicated enough that it’s more common to have it professionally installed instead.

How much you can expect to spend on a glass whiteboard

Glass whiteboards are available in a wide enough range of prices that an appropriate glass whiteboard is always purchasable. Smaller, personal use glass whiteboards can be found for less than $75, while mid-sized options that usually include a few extras like trays for markers and erasers typically cost between $75-$200. The largest and generally professional use only glass whiteboards can cost up to $400.

Glass whiteboard FAQ

What’s the best way to transport a glass whiteboard from one office to another?

A. The number one recommended way to transport anything glass, let alone glass whiteboards is to wrap it from top to bottom in several layers of bubble wrap, secured by packing tape. You can also wrap your glass whiteboard in a thick quilt during transport for even more protection. If the glass whiteboard is large, try to find help, in the form of a friend or family member, to limit the chance of dropping it.

What makes glass whiteboards more expensive than standard whiteboards?

A. The difference is in the complexity of manufacturing a glass whiteboard over their more common materialed counterparts. They are also far more durable (outside of accidents) and their surfaces are both easier to clean and less prone to staining and streaking.

What’s the best glass whiteboard to buy?

Top glass whiteboard

Quartet Glass Dry Erase Board

What you need to know: A magnetic glass whiteboard that looks great in any environment.

What you’ll love: The quality of this Quartet glass whiteboard is great enough for the manufacturer to offer an extended warranty.

What you should consider: Installing this glass whiteboard is more difficult than you would want it to be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass whiteboard for the money

Audio-Visual Direct Frosted Glass Dry-Erase Board

What you need to know: A low-cost glass whiteboard that still rates as one of the better available options.

What you’ll love: This is one the easiest to mount glass whiteboards currently available; it also offers a full lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: Unlike many glass whiteboard options this Audio-Visual Direct offering has no magnetic ability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Iceberg Clarity Glass Dry Erase Whiteboard

What you need to know: A gorgeous and borderless glass whiteboard that is easy to clean.

What you’ll love: An included marker and eraser tray only serves to make the sleep design look even sleeker.

What you should consider: Another glass whiteboard option that is a struggle to install.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

