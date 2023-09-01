Picture this: You’re in a warm, cozy log cabin. A fire is roaring in the fireplace, and in the warm glow of the hearth, your beloved dog curls up for a comfortable nap.

Now, picture this: It’s the exact same setting, but you’re the dog. You get to curl up in front of the fireplace because you have a human-sized dog bed that was featured on “Shark Tank.”

This isn’t just a pipe dream, folks. It can be a reality because this is a product that actually exists, and you can order it right now.

Introducing the Plufl

The Plufl was invented by Yuki Kinoshita and Noah Silverman, who built the business while studying at the University of British Columbia. They came up with the idea in 2021, when in typical college student fashion, they wanted to take a nap in the middle of the day. There was just one problem: They couldn’t find any comfortable spots to snooze on campus.

Then, in a coffee shop, they saw a dog comfortably napping the afternoon away on a dog bed, and the idea for Plufl was born.

The two founders created a prototype product, raised money on Kickstarter and scored a spot on “Shark Tank,” where they received a $200,000 investment from Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban. But more than that, their time on TV helped the Plufl go viral, and now, human-sized dog beds are a must-have for people who take napping as seriously as a tired pooch.

Plufl

The original Plufl is available online in four colors with a machine-washable cover. If you aren’t quite sold on the idea of a human-sized dog bed (author raises her hand), you can try it risk-free for 30 days. And to sweeten the deal, it’s currently on sale for $349 (marked down from $499) — and this week only, if you buy one Plufl, you can get a second one for $100 off.

3 Plufl alternatives to test-drive the human dog bed experience

Of course, since the Plufl is the original human-sized dog bed, it’s also one of the most expensive ones on the market. There are plenty of Plufl alternatives out there, so you can test out the experience of sleeping in a dog bed without dropping Plufl-sized cash.

Wros Human Dog Bed

The Wros Human Dog Bed is one of the most expensive Plufl lookalikes, but it also seems to be the most like the original, with a soft faux fur cover, orthopedic pillow insert, storage pockets and straps for storage. It’s currently on sale for just $199, with an extra $20 coupon you can apply at checkout.

NordicFlows Giant Dog Bed for Humans

This human-sized dog bed is even more affordable and features a faux fur exterior over an ergonomic 3D foam mattress. Like the Plufl, it has storage pockets for your phone or a book, making it the ultimate spot to relax.

Sunyrisy Large Bean Bag Human Dog Bed

If you’re looking for an affordable Plufl alternative, this is it — but it’s still big enough for most adults and crafted from memory foam with a soft faux fur exterior.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.