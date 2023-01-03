Which softball batting helmets are best?

Unlike baseball, softball pitchers don’t hurl fastballs at 90 miles per hour toward the plate. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wear a helmet at bat, especially playing fast-pitch softball. A softball traveling at a moderate speed can still hurt if it hits you and can even cause injury.

A batting helmet should provide sufficient protection without obstructing your field of vision. Many leagues require players to wear batting helmets. Even if you play in a league that doesn’t, it’s still a good idea to wear one.

How to choose the right softball helmet

Size

Your softball helmet size is important because you don’t want it to get knocked off easily while you’re at the plate or running the bases. However, you don’t want it to fit too tight, as it can constrict your head and make you uncomfortable.

Helmet sizes are determined by head circumference in inches and are classified as follows:

XS: 20 to 20.5 inches

20 to 20.5 inches S: 20.75 to 21.5 inches

20.75 to 21.5 inches M: 21.5 to 22 inches

21.5 to 22 inches L: 22.25 to 22.75 inches

22.25 to 22.75 inches XL: 23 to 23.5 inches

23 to 23.5 inches XXL: 23.75 to 24.25 inches

Fit

Because everybody’s head shape is unique, helmets aren’t a one-size-fits-all deal. You can wear the correct size and still find a helmet uncomfortable because of its shape and build. If you try a helmet on and it moves around when you shake your head, the fit is too loose.

Your helmet should fit snugly, but you should be able to slide a finger underneath the brim to ensure it’s not too tight. Also, you want to ensure your helmet rests just above your eyebrows. Too much back or forward tilt can be hazardous and compromise your vision.

Top features to look out for

Face mask

A face mask is highly recommended for youth players, but adult fast-pitch players should also consider wearing one. A face mask provides an additional layer of protection. Although some helmets don’t come with one, most have mounted snaps so players can attach one sold separately.

Breathability

The best softball helmets have several ventilation ports for air circulation, which helps players stay cool for extended periods. The best helmets are lined with dual-density foam for added protection and have cooling properties that wick away sweat.

Color and finish

Your helmet’s color and finish aren’t nearly as crucial as the protection it provides. However, wearing a helmet that’s your favorite color can boost your confidence and elevate your game. Most helmets have a matte finish, but some have a stylish metallic finish. Both are durable, but it’s a matter of preference. Additionally, consider your team’s uniform or school colors when buying a helmet.

Best softball helmets

Best helmets under $60

Easton Alpha Batting Helmet

This helmet has a durable thermoplastic shell, comes in six colors and is suitable for baseball or softball. It has a mask for added protection, dual-density foam for increased shock absorption and a moisture-absorbing fabric liner that helps players stay cool and dry.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Destiny Fastpitch Combo Batting Helmet

With a built-in face mask and a lightweight feel, this helmet offers excellent protection without limiting visibility. It has a turn-dial adjustment for a customized fit, 13 air holes for optimal airflow and breathability and Climacool technology for wicking away moisture.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

EvoShield Senior XVT Scion Softball Batting Helmet

This helmet has a low-profile shell and compression molded ear pods lined with foam cushioning for superior comfort. The sides and rear have several ventilation ports, and the face mask is designed for protection from 11-inch softballs.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Incite Batting Helmet

This helmet has a face mask for an extra layer of protection, and players can wear it for softball or baseball. It has pre-mounted snaps for attaching an optional chin strap and features a durable matte grip finish.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best helmets for $60-$80

Mizuno F6 Two-Tone Softball Batting Helmet

This helmet has a hard plastic shell with a honeycomb pattern for a lightweight feel without sacrificing protection. The inner core has soft ethylene vinyl acetate foam for superior comfort and a Drylite liner for wicking away sweat.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Rawlings VELO R16 Custom Batting Helmet

Players can personalize this helmet with their preferred color, finish and face mask. It has wrapped jaw pads for extra comfort and 16 ventilation ports strategically scattered across the shell for maximum air circulation and breathability.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Signature Series Softball Batting Helmet

This helmet has a lightweight feel and a face mask that protects players without obstructing their line of vision. It has a durable shell for optimal protection, and advanced Climalite cooling technology wicks away sweat and moisture.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Easton Ghost Metallic Softball Batting Helmet

Feel confident when you step up to the plate with this stylish fast-pitch batting helmet. It has an antibacterial treatment embedded in the forehead and cheek pads, reinforced padding for increased shock absorption and a design that accommodates various hairstyles.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

