Which vibrating foam rollers are best?

Massage provides soothing, therapeutic relief for sore, stiff muscles after a strenuous workout or injury. Research has shown that massage can promote flexibility and a greater range of motion when performed regularly. Thankfully, you don’t need to book an appointment at the spa to target sore muscles and keep your body supple. You can reap the rewards of massage by using a vibrating foam roller.

The LifePro Four-speed Vibrating Foam Roller features variable intensity settings, simple operations and an LED speed indicator. Its textured surface allows for deep muscular penetration, and it can run for hours on a full charge.

What to know before you buy a vibrating foam roller

The benefits of muscle rolling

Muscle rollers are one of the most effective and popular ways athletes and trainers are enhancing their post-workout recovery and general physical health. Here are just some of the benefits of regular muscle rolling:

Studies have found that deep muscular massage can improve your range of motion and mobility. Increased flexibility helps to prevent injury and promotes further physical fitness. Release of muscular trigger points: Using a foam roller massages your fascia, the sensitive connective tissue surrounding your organs and muscles. Applying rolling pressure to this material helps to release trigger points in your muscles. Trigger points are masses of tightened muscle that are painful to the touch and often occur as a result of injury or overuse.

Using a foam roller massages your fascia, the sensitive connective tissue surrounding your organs and muscles. Applying rolling pressure to this material helps to release trigger points in your muscles. Trigger points are masses of tightened muscle that are painful to the touch and often occur as a result of injury or overuse. Relief from muscle soreness: Using a vibrating foam roller after a workout increases the blood flow to your muscles and lessens the buildup of lactic acid. Lactic acid is one of the primary causes of muscle soreness.

Using a vibrating foam roller after a workout increases the blood flow to your muscles and lessens the buildup of lactic acid. Lactic acid is one of the primary causes of muscle soreness. It feels good: Plain and simple, rolling your muscles feels great. Massage causes the body to release endorphins, which make you happier, calmer, more energized and less tense.

Why vibration?

Muscle rollers and vibrating massagers have been physical therapy mainstays for decades. They both work to relieve deep muscle tension. Vibrating muscle rollers combine both features into one tool, thereby providing the best of both massage methods.

They aren’t just for athletes

Whether you’re an Olympic gymnast or an app developer, muscular massage is still beneficial to your health. People who live sedentary lifestyles often lack flexibility.

Additionally, keeping a muscle roller at your desk and using it regularly can help to increase your blood flow and relieve pain and soreness that can result from sitting still for excessive periods.

What to look for in a quality vibrating foam roller

Variable speeds

Select a vibrating foam roller that has variable settings. This allows you to customize the intensity of the vibration to your liking. You can use the roller’s low settings to gently massage tender areas and then increase the power as needed to reach deep, thick muscles like quads and hamstrings.

Texture

Some vibrating foam rollers feature a smooth surface, while others are textured in order to reach more deeply into your muscles. Largely up to your preferences, select a roller that has a comfortable surface pattern that feels effective while in use. Rollers that are too smooth may be difficult to use, as they may slip against silky athletic wear. Alternatively, rollers that feature aggressive textures may be painful for some users.

Battery considerations

Select a vibrating foam roller that’s rechargeable and has a long battery life. Most models allow for at least 2 hours of continuous use before needing a charge. Others may last for as long as 4-5 hours on their lowest setting.

Control panel and indicators

Some vibrating foam rollers feature a control panel with LED lights that indicate the setting you’re using as well as the remaining battery life. Selecting a model that includes these features ensures that your roller is ready for use after your workout and can help you avoid any confusion as to what intensity level it’s currently set at.

Shape

Most vibrating muscle rollers are cylindrical. However, “peanut” rollers are also available. Rollers in this configuration are specifically designed to relieve neck pain but also provide another option for users to select for their personal comfort. Choose a roller that’s in a shape that will be easy for you to use and target the areas of your body that you feel require the most attention.

How much you can expect to spend on a vibrating foam roller

Vibrating foam rollers can be purchased for $60-$150. While features and aesthetics vary, the most important factor to keep in mind while deciding which roller is best for you is your comfort while using it.

Vibrating foam roller tips

Be sure to use your foam roller on a stable, flat surface. Avoid rough surfaces like cement, as it will degrade and scar the foam of your device.

Keeping your foam roller in your home office or entertainment area makes it easy to massage tired muscles while working or watching TV.

Charge your vibrating foam roller while you work out. This way, you know its vibration feature is always ready to go when you’re done.

Vibrating foam roller FAQ

Can I use a vibrating foam roller by myself?

A. Yes. Vibrating foam rollers are designed to be used without assistance by either rolling them directly across your muscles or using them against the floor or a wall.

How do I wash my foam roller?

A. You can keep your foam roller clean by periodically wiping it off with a damp cloth and a mild soap. Don’t use any harsh cleaners or solvents, as these will dissolve the foam.

Are vibrating foam rollers available in different firmness levels?

A. The firmness of foam rollers varies by manufacturer. It’s important to feel and test foam rollers to determine how hard you prefer your massage to be.

What are the best vibrating foam rollers to buy?

Top vibrating foam roller

LifePro Four-speed Vibrating Foam Roller

What you need to know: This vibrating foam roller features four speeds and a specially designed surface texture meant to mimic the feel of massaging fingers.

What you’ll love: With its single button control and LED indicator lights, this foam roller simplifies the selection of its four intensity levels. It can run for up to 4 hours on a single charge.

What you should consider: Some users feel that this roller doesn’t vibrate aggressively enough to feel effective.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vibrating foam roller for the money

Nextrino Vibrating Foam Roller

What you need to know: This budget-friendly roller has variable speed settings and features powerful vibration.

What you’ll love: Featuring three vibration settings, the battery will give you back relief for up to two hours. The roller measures 13 inches in length and 6 inches in diameter.

What you should consider: It only has two differently textured surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vulken Extra Long 17-Inch Vibrating Foam Roller

What you need to know: This roller is longer than most other models, allowing you to massage both legs at the same time.

What you’ll love: Easier to balance on than smaller models, this extra-long vibrating foam roller allows for a broader massage. It features four speed settings, charges quickly and includes a carrying bag.

What you should consider: This roller is made of hard foam that’s too firm for the comfort of some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

