Which cheap combat boots are best?

Combat boots are durable, sturdy, and fashionable pieces of footwear designed to handle any task. They’re great for hiking, snow, or completing an outfit. One of the more difficult parts about buying combat boots is the usually expensive price tag. However, it is possible to find a high-quality pair of combat boots at an affordable price.

What to look for in quality cheap combat boots

Material of the boot

Combat boots can be made of several different materials, including leather, rubber, synthetic materials, and more. Leather and rubber tend to be the most traditional materials because they last longer. Synthetic material tends to be less expensive but also less durable.

Resistance to weather

One of the most important factors for any pair of combat boots is their resistance to weather. Most combat boots are built with waterproof materials and protect against mud, water and dirt.

Foot protection

Another major addition to any pair of combat boots is the ability to protect the foot from impact and damage. Many combat boots feature steel toe caps to prevent injuries. Additionally, composite-toe boots have become more popular as a lightweight alternative to steel.

Design and style

Some people like combat boots for their function, others prefer them for their tough-looking style. Choose whatever style best fits your aesthetic and performance needs.

How much you can expect to spend on combat boots?

More expensive pairs of combat boots usually cost over $200. On the more affordable side, there are combat boots between $50 and $100 that still maintain a solid level of quality.

What are the best cheap combat boots to buy?

Top women’s cheap combat boot

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Omar2 Combat Boot

What you need to know: This is a high-quality combat boot at an affordable price created with faux leather.

What you’ll love: Their knit lining increases comfort. Additionally, the combat boots have a synthetic sole that maintains durability over extended use.

What you should consider: The faux leather can squeak while being worn, which may be annoying to some users.

Top women cheap combat boot money

Herstyle Florence2 Women’s Ankle Lace Up Military Combat Booties Mid Calf Boots

What you need to know: This stylish pair of boots is made with synthetic materials and a rubber sole.

What you’ll love: The padded insole cushions provide extra comfort. Thick soles made of rubber provide long-term durability.

What you should consider: The boots are not fully waterproof and tend to run narrow.

Top men’s cheap combat boot

Dr. Martens Men’s Combs Washed Canvas Combat Boot

What you need to know: This popular brand makes classic combat boots with nylon and thick rubber soles.

What you’ll love: The AirWair sole is resistant to water, oil, and slipping to provide a better grip. The nylon top material provides additional breathability without reducing durability.

What you should consider: The construction type may lead to the sole peeling off after extended wear.

Top men’s cheap combat boot for money

Rothco 9” Gi Type Combat Boot

What you need to know: This is a well-constructed and affordable combat boot made of 100% leather and is 9 inches tall.

What you’ll love: The full leather exterior provides additional durability against damage or weather. The boots are made of softer leather, which makes them easier to break in.

What you should consider: Some users report issues with the soles breaking off over time due to extended use. The dye on the inner sole tends to rub off on white socks.

Honorable mentions

Steve Madden Women’s Troopa

What you need to know: This is a durable and stylish combat boot from a trusted name in women’s shoes.

What you’ll love: These combat boots come in five different colors. The 100% leather exterior adds protection from the weather and will still look great years later.

What you should consider: Some users have reported heel breaking after extended use. Other users also report that the shoes do not fit true to size.

