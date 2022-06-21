Burton Snowboards was founded in 1977 by Jake Burton Carpenter, who built the first prototype by hand in his garage.

Which Burton snowboard is best?

Since its founding in 1977, Burton has grown to be one of the leading manufacturers of snowboards in North America, regularly introducing new styles and innovative technology to the winter-sports marketplace.

Buying from Burton may be an obvious decision, but finding the exact Burton board for you can get complicated. For a stylish board that’s versatile and easy to ride regardless of skill level, the Burton Flight Attendant Snowboard is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a Burton snowboard

Board size

Snowboard size is typically measured in centimeters. One simple way to determine a proper snowboard length is to measure the distance from the floor to the area between your nose and chin. That’s about where the snowboard should reach when placed upright on the ground.

Beyond that basic rule of thumb, the length of your snowboard will depend primarily on your weight and riding style. Freeriders, for instance, should choose a board that’s slightly longer. The width of your board will depend on your shoe size, since boots that extend past the board can have a detrimental impact on your riding abilities.

Types of snowboards

All-mountain: Just like the name suggests, an all-mountain board can handle any part of the mountain, regardless of terrain. While it may not excel in certain environments like heavy powder or the park, this versatile board type is great for beginners experimenting with a few different styles.

Freestyle: These boards are short and lightweight, providing the rider with great control and responsiveness when attempting tricks. These boards are exclusively twin, meaning you can ride either direction with ease.

Freeride: If you want to glide through heavy powder or explore the backcountry, then a freeride snowboard might be for you. These boards are directional, which means they are meant to be ridden with the same end always facing downhill.

Powder: Somewhat of an expansion upon the freeride board type, these directional snowboards are designed specifically with heavy powder in mind.

Splitboard: These unique looking boards can be split into two halves. The rider can then turn the two halves into a pair of cross country skis, a feature that allows them to walk uphill or glide on a flat run.

Shapes

Camber: This shape refers to a concave flex and usually results in a very quick and responsive board.

Flat: Just as it sounds, these snowboards sit flat against the surface of the snow and produce easier control and turning ability.

Rocker: Also known as reverse camber, rocker boards have ends that flex upward. Boards with this shape are often recommended for beginners.

What to look for in a quality Burton snowboard

Flex

The flex of your Burton snowboard is going to have a massive impact on your ride experience. You’ll sometimes see a board’s flex measured on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being the softest and 10 being the most stiff. Soft flex is better for beginners and freestyle riders, while a stiff board is better for challenging terrain.

Style

Burton is famous for carrying boards that feature particularly stylish, colorful and interesting designs. Some high-end limited edition boards are even designed by famous visual artists. To truly make an impression on the slopes, look for a board with an aesthetic that matches your existing winter apparel.

Accessories

After you settle on a snowboard, you’re going to need to invest in a few more items before you can start shredding. Bindings, boots and a helmet are essential, and board wax is highly recommended for improved speed and control.

How much you can expect to spend on a Burton snowboard

The cost of a Burton snowboard can vary greatly depending on the size and riding style you prefer. Most users spend around $300-$800 for a versatile board, with certain specialized products regularly exceeding $1,000.

Burton snowboard FAQ

Are snowboards unisex?

A. The only difference between snowboards for men and snowboards for women is the size. If the board fits you, you can ride it.

Is snowboarding hard?

A. Snowboarding is physically demanding and notoriously difficult for beginners, but once you get the hang of the basics, reaching an advanced level is relatively easy.

What’s the best Burton snowboard to buy?

Top Burton snowboard

Burton Flight Attendant Snowboard

What you need to know: Boasting a sleek, minimalist design, this Burton snowboard is perfect for beginners and experienced riders alike.

What you’ll love: This versatile board is directional and well-suited for freeriding, but the flex makes it great for exploring any type of terrain. A camber shape beneath both feet provides added stability while a rockered nose adds lift.

What you should consider: The design of this board may not be for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Burton snowboard for the money

Burton Ripcord Snowboard

What you need to know: This Burton board has a classic directional shape and a bold red and black design.

What you’ll love: This board is a bit more affordable than other Burton snowboards and features a real wood core to provide extra soft flex. It’s designed specifically for beginner riders to grow into as they build their skills.

What you should consider: This snowboard may not be suitable for riders who want to learn tricks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Burton Throwback Snowboard

What you need to know: Modeled after one of the first Burton products, this snowboard features a fun design and interesting backstory.

What you’ll love: This directional board has a unique wood-grain appearance and a soft flex that’s well-suited for casual beginners and kids. It’s the perfect rocker board for relaxed rides on the bunny slope.

What you should consider: Better-suited as a second board for fun, this snowboard is only suited for small hills and short, casual rides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

