Pick up a new robot vacuum for a perfect price

Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums are live, and now is the time to score steep discounts on this household essential. Whether you need a vacuum for a carpet, a vacuum for a hardwood floor, or you are interested in a specific brand, such as a Roomba, we’ve got you covered. Here is a list of the best robot vacuum deals you can get right now.

Last updated on July 11, 2023, 12.30 p.m. PT.

The best robot vacuum deals live right now

iRobot Roomba i4 Plus EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum 42% OFF

The i4 Plus is BestReviews-tested and -approved. Our Testing Lab found the rubber brushes handled high pile, low pile, hardwood, vinyl tile and carpet with equal ease and efficiency. The Roomba can operate on its own, avoiding people and objects for a hassle-free session, or it can do spot cleaning on demand. You have full control over when and where it cleans. The testing team found the vacuum to be comparable in power to an upright model, and it was smart enough to untangle itself from a stray cord purposely left in its path. Best of all, its self-emptying feature lets the robot work up to two months on its own, so you only have to think about vacuuming roughly six times a year.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum 28% OFF

This robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system for lifting dirt and dust from carpets and hardwood floors. It has a brush for tackling hard-to-reach areas, such as corners and edges, and a cliff-detection sensor that prevents it from going over steps. Also, it runs for 90 minutes before it automatically recharges.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum 22% OFF

The slim build of this robot vacuum makes it perfect for cleaning underneath beds and couches. It works quietly and automatically increases suction power when it detects that it’s necessary. Its sensor prevents it from colliding with obstacles, and the battery lasts up to 100 minutes before automatically recharging.

Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum 45% OFF

If you want a robot vacuum with several premium features, you can’t go wrong with the RoboVac G30. You can control this robot vacuum with Alexa or Google Assistant, and you’ll receive a history map showing where it’s cleaned. Plus, it’ll resume cleaning once charged if low battery interrupts its cycle.

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum 35% OFF

You can snag this robot vacuum at a discount on Prime Day, and it might be worth it, considering its premium build and excellent features. The bagless base holds up to 45 days’ worth of dirt and debris, and complete home mapping lets you choose where you want it to clean.

ZCWA Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop 75% OFF

A wet-mop function is best for thoroughly cleaning your hard floors, making this two-in-one robot vacuum an excellent buy this Prime Day. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it offers four cleaning modes — auto, spot, edge and zigzag — that you can switch between by using the remote or the app. This model goes on sale for up to 75% off, which is why it sells out and goes back in stock so much through the Prime Day sale.

Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner 50% OFF

This vacuum cleaner has a slim 3-inch body, and the high suction power efficiently picks up dirt, debris, dust and pet hair. Advanced navigation sensors keep it from damaging your walls and falling down stairs, and the app lets you set up cleaning schedules, switch cleaning modes and change cleaning direction.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum 29% OFF

The premium three-stage cleaning system and powerful suction make this robot vacuum excellent for most homes. It intuitively learns your home’s layout and creates an Imprint Smart Map you can then use to program it to clean specific areas. It has an edge-sweeping brush and detects dirty areas of your home.

Dreametech D10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop 30% OFF

This robot vacuum offers many of the high-end features you’ll find on more expensive models, such as 45 days of hands-free cleaning, high suction power and up to 180 minutes of continuous cleaning on a full charge. It has a 1.5-liter water tank, three mop water volume settings and a map-building feature.

Lefant M210 Pro 80% OFF

This robot vacuum offers six cleaning modes, including wall and spot cleaning, and automatically recognizes surfaces to adjust suction power accordingly. It’s an excellent robot vacuum for pet owners since it has dual brushes for picking up hair, dirt and debris, and it can be managed via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Tikom G8000 Robot Vacuum 43% OFF

This 2-in-1 robot vacuum is excellent for cleaning hard floors and uses a zigzag pattern for thorough cleaning. It also works on carpets and automatically recharges itself when the battery is low. It works with voice assistants such as Google Home and Alexa. Plus, it comes with a remote control and you can set boundary zones through the app.

More robot vacuum Prime Day deals we love

