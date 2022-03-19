Which trivia games are best?

Trivia games have long been a standby for family gatherings, party nights or office events. The best trivia games can bring an entire family or group of friends together. The last few decades have seen an explosion in the number and kinds of trivia games. To find out which one is right for your next gathering, here’s everything you ought to know.

What to know before you buy a trivia game

Types of trivia games

There are several types of trivia games available. Multiplayer games are the kind most people are familiar with. They’re designed to be played with large groups of people, like at parties. Family games feature trivia that’s appropriate for all ages and intended for smaller groups. Multiplayer card games use cards as part of the game.

Age appropriateness

Trivia games are like video games in that some are inappropriate for younger players. That could be because questions are too tough for kids to answer or include adult content. People wanting to play with younger children should look specifically for a family trivia game. Most trivia games include an age rating and, if necessary, content warnings on the back of the box or in the product listing.

Game length

Trivia games vary in length. Some can be played in a half-hour or less and others can last for hours. Before purchasing a game, decide how much time you want to devote. Are you looking for a multiplayer game you can spend the whole night with at a party? Or do you want something more efficient that can be enjoyed as a quick after-dinner family activity? Reading the description will give you an idea of how long the game will take if it’s not explicitly listed.

What to look for in a quality trivia game

A large amount of questions

Trivia games only last as long as their questions. Once all the questions have been answered, the game loses its value. The number of questions varies by game and the intended number of players. Some titles have as few as 400 questions while others have over 2,000. Expansion packs can add more questions to an existing game.

Easy-to-understand gameplay

Multiplayer trivia games are made for all kinds of people to play. This means that in a large group, there will probably be at least one or two people who have never played before. The best trivia games are quick to learn so participants can start playing quickly and not have to waste time reading directions. They also have uncomplicated gameplay because people who feel they understand the game will be more interested in playing.

Uncomplicated setup

Trivia games don’t always have boards but they still require setting up. If you’re already hosting a party, you’ll want to avoid games that have lots of cards to manage or additional pieces to keep together.

How much you can expect to spend on trivia games

Trivia games vary greatly in price from $15-$70, with independent games tending to be more expensive than traditional trivia games.

Trivia game FAQ

Are trivia games updated?

A. Some of the most popular trivia games have been updated numerous times, such as Trivial Pursuit. However, the updates usually come in the form of a new edition, so you’d have to buy the game again to get access to new material. Other trivia games offer expansion packs. These are smaller add-ons that still require a separate purchase but work in addition to the original game instead of making you buy the whole set again.

Are there branded trivia games?

A. Yes. The popularity of trivia games has led to a number of branded or themed trivia games over the years. Branded multiplayer trivia games include Disney, ESPN and “The Simpsons” games. Branded multiplayer card games include versions of “Family Feud” and “The Golden Girls.”

What’s the best trivia game to buy?

Top trivia game

Wits End Board Game

What you need to know: This fun, challenging board game includes trivia, riddles and brain teasers centered on history, current events, arts, science, geography, pop culture and more.

What you’ll love: It can be played by people of all ages, as individuals or teams. It combines knowledge of trivia with problem-solving, so it’s not just a series of questions and answers. A wide variety of topics means everyone should find some questions that hit their strong suit.

What you should consider: Some may find the questions too challenging or the rules too hard to understand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top trivia game for the money

Trivial Pursuit Classic Edition

What you need to know: The best-known trivia game continues to hold up with easy gameplay and a wide variety of questions.

What you’ll love: Gameplay is easy to learn or to pick back up again if you haven’t played in a while. The 2,400 included questions are challenging and feature a wide range of subjects so every player has a chance to win. Released in 2016 so questions are reasonably current.

What you should consider: There’s no storage box for the trivia cards and the colored wedges are easy to lose, so this game could be better organized.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pictopia: Disney Edition

What you need to know: This Disney-specific family trivia game is affordable and fun for fans of all ages.

What you’ll love: The Disney theme makes this game entertaining and accessible for families or groups with younger children. Instructions are easy to understand and a game can be played in 25 minutes. The Mickey Mouse-shaped game pieces are adorable.

What you should consider: Has a maximum of six players, so not ideal for larger families or groups. Since it’s themed, it has a more limited range of questions than other multiplayer trivia games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

