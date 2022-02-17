Which bookshelf with a toy box is best?

Decorating a child’s room or home with safe, easily accessible furniture requires a complex set of considerations. Considering what size, type and style of bookshelf with toy storage you need can help you decide which model will work best for your child.

This Utex Kids Bookshelf And Toy Storage Organizer features an easy-to-pull-out drawer and book display shelving that kids can reach.

What to know before you buy a bookshelf with toy box

Size

The size of the space you’re working with affects which models work best for you. The best bookshelves are space-efficient, letting you store a high volume of books. Since children are shorter than adults, most bookshelves designed for them are sized to let them easily reach the top, with toy boxes in various sizes.

Type of bookshelf

Besides a toy box or storage compartment, some bookshelves include other extras such as drawers or storage bins.

Toy storage

The storage built into a bookshelf ranges from cubbies, bins and open compartments to drawers, cabinets and other designs, in a variety of styles and sizes. Whatever the style, you’ll want plenty of storage for your child’s specific toys.

What to look for in a quality bookshelf with toy box

Safety

Any piece of furniture you want your children to be around needs to be safe and accident-free. This includes having dull corners and smooth finishes to avoid injuries if a child accidentally collides with the item, as well as being sturdy enough not to sway, wobble or fall down. It also means having drawers that aren’t likely to pinch fingers.

Accessibility

While adults can figure out how to open complicated compartments, a child’s furniture needs to be accessible to those who are smaller, less experienced, less organized and more accident-prone than the average adult.

Capacity

A bookshelf’s overall volume is also worth considering, since this will control how many books and toys it can hold. It’s a good idea to round up the toys and books you plan to store to see how much space they take up.

How much you can expect to spend on a bookshelf with toy box

Cheap bookshelves with toy storage may be priced as low as $80, but most cost between $100-$200, with many high-end bookshelves costing even more.

Bookshelf with toy box FAQ

What bookshelf with toy box is good for toddlers?

A. Most bookshelf models with toy storage are designed to be used by kids, but to decide which is best for your children, it’s worth noting the ages listed on the description. Fortunately, most are made for toddlers and young children.

Can you make DIY bookshelves with toy boxes?

A. Yes, if you’re handy with tools and woodwork. Still, manufactured shelves with both book and toy storage can be found in tons of layouts and they’re typically fairly easy to assemble.

What’s the best bookshelf with toy box to buy?

Top bookshelf with toy box

Utex Kids Bookshelf with Toy Box Drawer Storage

What you need to know: This is a great pick for any child, featuring a pull-out toy storage box, two middle shelves and three levels of display shelves for children’s books.

What you’ll love: This white bookshelf is made of wood and is small enough to fit in most locations. Suitable for children of ages 3 to 8, its toy box is easy to open and close, and the top shelves offer lots of space for any child’s most-used books.

What you should consider: It was a little difficult for some buyers to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bookshelf with toy box for the money

Wildkin Kids Canvas Sling Wooden Bookshelf With Toy Storage

What you need to know: This kids shelf is affordable and compact, offering two toy cubbies, a level playing surface and three canvas book slots.

What you’ll love: It’s great for young children with its small, easy-access design. The frame comes in natural or white, while the bins can be purchased in navy, white or pink canvas.

What you should consider: It doesn’t store as many books or toys as some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sauder Pogo Footboard Bookshelf With Toy Box Compartments

What you need to know: Buyers who prefer a shorter, footboard-style shelf found this bookshelf with two toy box compartments useful, providing multiple storage options for books and toys.

What you’ll love: It’s one of the more affordable choices, and it provides a lot of storage considering how small it is. Books can be lined and stacked on its two middle shelves, while larger toys will usually fit in the lower toy box compartments.

What you should consider: Some buyers didn’t like how far the toy box protrudes from the front.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

