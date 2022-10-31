Which ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Funko Pop is best?

Whether you believe it’s a creepy Halloween movie or a festive film for the yuletide season, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is an iconic story wonderfully crafted by the imaginative Tim Burton. The 1993 film maintains popularity to this day, and fans of the movie can find any number of toys based on it, including Funko Pop.

Funko Pop vinyl toys are wildly popular collectible figurines that depict characters from far and wide across pop culture. This Jack Skellington Art Series is a beautiful, haunting selection, but there are myriad others to choose from.

What to know before you buy a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Funko Pop

Characters

The main character in “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is Jack Skellington, a forlorn individual in search of pride and purpose. He is arguably the most popular vinyl figurine, but the film is populated with creative creatures who’ve become instantly recognizable in the years since the film. A literal two-faced mayor, a serene doll, a mad scientist and a creepy bug-filled boogieman are just a few of the many figures available. There’s also Jack’s trusted dog Zero as well as an appearance by Santa Claus.

Despite a short runtime and no sequels or other source material, there are over 80 Funko Pop vinyls from which to choose, all directly inspired by the film.

Retailers

Funko sells their vinyls on their own website as well as through a lot of popular retail partners. However, not all figurines can be bought everywhere. Many toys are exclusive in that they can only be purchased from one specific store or website. While Funko makes it easily identifiable which vinyls are sold where, it does mean that consumers have to shop around to find specific items.

Some Funko Pop toys are convention exclusives. These debuted at a convention somewhere in the world over the years, and in certain cases, only a limited amount were made for the event. Often, however, convention exclusives will eventually make their way to a retailer.

What to look for in a quality ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Funko Pop

Art Series

This line of Funko toys span a wide range of series, films and source materials. It features an iconic character finished with a colorful, eye-catching pattern or design. There are several Art Series options inspired from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” including Jack and Zero.

Super size

While most Funko vinyls stand at just under four inches in height, there are some that come at a more imposing height. Both Jack and the nasty Oogie Boogie feature in the Super Size collection, standing at 10 inches tall.

Moments and extras

While most Funko toys feature a single character, some inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas” are more varied and comprehensive. Some may depict one or two characters recreating a scene from the film. Other toys may boast relevant extras, including some that feature Jack with statues as well as another that features Oogie Boogie with his wheel.

Variants

There are some vinyls that have their own variants, which can be randomly acquired through purchase. These variants are known as chase editions and typically feature a slight alteration of the original model. A chase is identified by a sticker on the box or notifications online, and when buying from a trusted retailer or directory by Funko, there is a one-in-six chance the variant is shipped.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Funko Pop

Most Funko Pop cost between $10-$20, though rarer items and exclusive toys may run much higher.

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Funko Pop FAQ

How do I best preserve my Funko figurines?

A. Avid collectors or those who want to resell their toys at a later date may want to keep their toys in the box. Most, however, will want to remove them from the box to put on display. A clear case may be a worthy investment to protect from dust and potential damage. For cleaning, a microfiber cloth or soft duster will tend to any blemishes. Avoid cleaners or harsh chemicals as they can damage the toy.

What do the numbers on the Funko boxes mean?

A. In every top left corner of a Funko Pop box is a number that denotes the mold of the series. Within any series, a number of vinyls may be produced from the same mold though finished and colored differently. The box may also feature stickers that identify exclusivity or the possibility of a variant.

What’s the best ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Funko Pop to buy?

Top ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Funko Pop

Jack Skellington Art Series

What you need to know: From the inventive art series comes this mesmerizing and instantly identifiable Jack Skellington coated in a snowflake and spider web pattern.

What you’ll love: With a look inspired from the two holidays of the film â€” Christmas and Halloween â€” this Funko is both clever and stunning. This stylish figurine featuring an iconic film character stands a half-inch taller than normal.

What you should consider: The Art Series comes at a higher price and may not be ideal for fans who want figures faithfully recreated from the film.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Funko Pop for the money

Mayor with Microphone

What you need to know: One of the many easily recognizable figures from the film, the two-faced mayor vinyl shows his happy side here, but a variant is possible.

What you’ll love: The Mayor figurine comes at a low price, and while it features his sunnier, optimistic side, a chase variant of his ashen, sad face is possible. Both come with an accessory: either a microphone or scroll.

What you should consider: The variant is more eye-catching than the main option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Movie Moment: Jack and Sally on the Hill

What you need to know: This large set captures the beautiful ending of the film as Jack and Sally reunite atop the spiral hill.

What you’ll love: This set celebrating the 25th anniversary of the film features the frost-covered hill at the end of the movie as Jack and Sally hold hands. It’s detailed and colorful, making it a great gift for any movie buff or fan of the film.

What you should consider: This sizable model with two vinyls comes at a high price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

