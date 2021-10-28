13th ranked Rice boys’ soccer pulls off upset over No. 4 Stowe

Green Knights secure victory over Raiders

Rice boys’ soccer secured a huge upset over the fourth ranked Stowe Raiders on Wednesday night.

Rice struck first when Victor John crossed a pass in front of the net and the Raiders tapped in an own-goal trying to clear a shot.

The Green Knights took a 2-0 advantage over Stowe and then the Raiders responded. Adrian Bryan put the Raiders on the board to make it a 2-1 game. But, the Green Knights tallied another and ultimately defeated the Raiders 3-1.

The Green Knights will now face the winner between the #5 Middlebury/#12 Mt. Abraham matchup. Rice returns to action on Friday in a div. II quarterfinal game.

