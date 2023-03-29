The Vermont men’s basketball team were already set to lose 4 outgoing players, all who were now out of eligibility. Then Aaron Deloney decided to see what was out there for him, by going into the transfer portal. Now a pair of first year players will also opt out of their remaining three seasons, and also look for a transfer following just one season at UVM.

Perry Smith Jr, and Jorge Ochoa entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, after playing a combined 35 games for Vermont (1 Start Smith Jr.), and averaged between 1.5 and 2 points a game off the bench.