2020 Masters Tournament Postponed

The first major championship in professional golf is one of the latest events to feel the effects of the coronavirus.

Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley released a statement regarding the decision:

“Respecting the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community, the 2020 Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals have been postponed.”

The Masters was originally scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 9.