2020 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl canceled

The 67th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl between Vermont and New Hampshire has been canceled.

The Shrine’s board of governors ultimately voted to cancel the annual game between the twin states due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 67th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game was originally scheduled for August 1, 2020 at Castleton University.

The game follows a parade of Shrine Units from throughout the Northeast. It is one of 30 Shrine Football Games played every year across the country.



The annual game benefits Shriner’s Hospitals for children. The hospitals provide care for children up to the age of 18 with special health care needs.

For more information and how you can donate click here.