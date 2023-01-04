These 4 soccer stand outs, have made it to our ABC22/FOX44 Top Plays of the Year nominees.

Number 4, was Northeastern Clinton goalie Desiree DuBois lays out to knock the ball outside of the left post for the save.

Number 3, was South Burlington’s Hammad Ali gets up to redirect the ball into the goal with his head in the state championship game.

The runner up is Northeastern Clinton’s, Winfred Simpson, dekes out defenders, escaping the corner for the goal.

The 2022 Play of the Year winner, is Beekmantown’s Grace McCasland, uses speed, and skill…for the play of the year.

Three of the four nominees were then all in the same gym on announcement night, as NCCS played at Beekmantown for girl’s basketball.

Top Play results, and basketball highlights, in the video above.