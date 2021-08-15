20th Travis Roy Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournament wraps up

The 20th and final Travis Roy Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournament concluded a successful, but bittersweet “Best Weekend of the Year.”

“It’s a celebration of the life of Travis Roy and the big family that he created through this tournament,” Little Fenway founder Pat O’Connor said. “But there’s also some degree of sadness, because he’s not here with us.”

The Foundation’s founder and namesake Travis Roy passed away due to surgical complications in October, but he left behind a lasting legacy of devoting his life to helping improve the quality of life for spinal cord injury survivors like himself.

“What he has done over the last 20 years with this tournament has been one of the most amazing things you could ever imagine,” O’Connor said.

The tournament raised a record amount of over $1 million, and over $7.5 million in its two decades of operation. Even though this year’s tournament was the last under the TRF umbrella, O’Connor is confident there will be more like it in the future.

“There’s a ground swell of desire for this tournament to continue in some fashion,” O’Connor said. “I expect there are good things ahead for these fields, because of the momentum that has been created.”