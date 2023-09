Plattsburgh, NY – The Plattsburgh State men’s and women’s cross-country teams hosted the 41st annual Cardinal Classic.

The Cardinals were one of many north country schools, to take part in the 5 kilometer races.

The Saint Lawrence Saints would win both the men’s and women’s races, with the host school Cardinals finishing 2nd overall.

Highlights from both races, and hear from some of the Plattsburgh State runners, in the video above.