68th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl returns this weekend

The 68th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl returns to Castleton on Saturday, August 7. The Shrine game was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The best football players from both Vermont and New Hampshire were selected to represent their home state in the 2021 Shrine game. The Maple Sugar Bowl between twin state foes is one of 30 Shrine games held across the United States.

“Strong legs run so weak legs may walk” is the motto of every Shrine game. Saturday’s game benefits the Shriners hospitals in Springfield, Boston, and Montreal. At Tuesday’s media day, players had the opportunity to learn more about the Shriners mission and hear stories from former patients personally impacted by the hospital.

Players from the Green Mountain State shared what it means to them to be invited to the Maple Sugar Bowl.

“It means a lot, I’ve been going to this game since I was a little kid living in Rutland just 15 minutes away… being selected is a really big honor. I’m just grateful” said Evan Pockette from Rutland high school.

“It means everything, all the players that have been selected previously from our school are seen as a higher standard. It’s sort of a goal that you want to reach. Being able to come out here and especially represent the players last year that didn’t get to have this opportunity is nice” said Seth Boffa out of Champlain Valley Union high school.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium. You can learn more about the upcoming Shrine Maple Sugar bowl here.

Local 22/44 will have highlights and postgame reaction from the 2021 Shrine game on Saturday, August 7.