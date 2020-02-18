A battle between the best in America East hoops: UVM prepares for Stony Brook

The UVM men’s basketball team is facing America East foe Stony Brook on Thursday.

The Catamounts (11-1 AE) and Seawolves (8-3 AE) are the current best two teams in the conference.

These two met in UVM’s conference opener. The Cats fell by four points. UVM learned from their first conference loss that defending the three point line is a priority. Since these two faced off in January, Vermont has been unstoppable on the hardwood.

A key component for the green and gold this season is communication.

To hear from head coach John Becker and senior Anthony Lamb watch the video above.

Opening tip is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Stony Brook.