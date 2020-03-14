A look back at UVM men’s basketball successful 2019-20 season

Due to fear of spreading the coronavirus, the NCAA canceled March Madness and college sports stopped as a whole.

Vermont men’s basketball was gearing up to face Hartford in the America East title game. Unfortunately, for many athletes they played their last game and didn’t even know it. Seniors didn’t have a proper goodbye to the sport they love, and felt like it was taken away abruptly.

Even though the Cats didn’t have the chance to host the AE Championship game, Vermont had multiple successes throughout the 2019-20 season. It’s impossible to put every great moment from an entire basketball season in a small segment, but most moments were highlighted.

Watch the video above to see great memories and accolades from Vermont’s season.

The Catamounts finished with multiple awards, here are a few: Regular Season Conference Champions, America East Tournament Champions, America East Coach of the Year, America East Player of the Year, America East Sixth man of the Year, America East Defensive player of the Year and All-Conference First team honors.

The UVM men’s basketball team wasn’t finished. The team’s ultimate goal was to participate in the NCAA tournament and advance to further rounds.

Although there’s nothing we can do about how this season ended, we can celebrate all of the accomplishments that came with it.