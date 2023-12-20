Colchester, VT – The Saint Michael’s women’s basketball team trailed for most of the 2nd half, before completing the come back with less than 4 minutes to play in regulation.

For most of the 3rd quarter, the Purple Knights would hit a basket to get within just two points, but couldn’t find that one big basket…until the final 3 and a half minutes left in the game.

Finally a game tying three pointer, and then an ensuing go ahead bucket, would be the difference in the come back, as the knights would hold the lead from there for the Monday afternoon win.

Highlights from the come back and hear from the team, in the video above.